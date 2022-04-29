ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Research discovers new bacteria that stick to plastic in the deep sea to travel around the ocean

Science Daily
 3 days ago

Scientists have found new types of plastic loving bacteria that stick to plastic in the deep sea that may enable them to 'hitchhike' across the ocean. Newcastle University scientists have found new types of plastic loving bacteria that stick to plastic in the deep sea that may enable them to 'hitchhike'...

