ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota County, FL

Laundrie family took Brian on vacation while knowing he killed Gabby Petito: suit

By Ben Feuerherd
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iBBzx_0fOXd2qF00

Gabby Petito’s family filed an amended lawsuit against Brian Laundrie’s parents – claiming they went on vacation with their son, all while knowing he had killed the 22-year-old Long Island native and the whereabouts of her body, according to a local report.

The amended complaint was filed in Sarasota County after a judge there noted “procedural deficiency” in the suit originally filed in March by Joe Petito and Nichole Schmidt against Chris and Roberta Laundrie, a local NBC affiliate reported .

Notably, according to the report, the new lawsuit claims the Laundries took Brian to a Florida campground in September 2021 while knowing he had killed Gabby, the report states.

The suit claims the Laundries were also aware of the location of Gabby’s body, which was missing for nearly a month until authorities tracked it down in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.

“While Gabrielle Petito’s family was suffering, the Laundrie family went on vacation to Fort DeSoto Park on September 6-7, 2021,” the suit states, according to the report.

“They went on vacation knowing that Laundrie had murdered Gabrielle Petito, it is believed that they knew where her body was located, and further knew that Gabrielle Petito’s parents were attempting to locate her,” it adds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1csQK7_0fOXd2qF00
The parents of Gabby Petito have filed a lawsuit against the parents of Brian Laundrie claiming they took their son on a vacation knowing that he killed Petito.
Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wvjfI_0fOXd2qF00
The lawsuit also claimed Chris and Roberta Laundrie knew where Petito’s body was located.
William Farrington

The suit does not provide evidence as to how they knew the Laundries knew the whereabouts of Gabby’s body, according to the report. Their attorney declined to comment in an email to The Post Friday.

On Sept. 19, Gabby’s body was found at the Wyoming campground. A medical examiner later ruled she’d been bludgeoned and strangled to death. The FBI did not directly say Brian murdered her, but they found he was the sole suspect in her demise .

Shortly after Brian returned to his parent’s home in North Port, Fla., he went missing inside of a massive nature reserve until his remains were found in late October . It was later determined he died by a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3imMLX_0fOXd2qF00
Law enforcement officers searching for Laundrie’s remains in Carlton Reserve on September 20, 2021.
Dennis A. Clark

An attorney for the Laundries did not immediately respond.

Additional reporting by Gabrielle Fonrouge

Comments / 4

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sarasota County, FL
State
Florida State
City
North Port, FL
State
Wyoming State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Sarasota County, FL
Crime & Safety
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
The Independent

Personal injury lawyer who mowed down four people in parking lot because of ‘voices’ in her head is suspended from Florida Bar

A personal injury attorney in Florida who allegedly drove over four people with her car because she was hearing voices in her head has been suspended from the state Bar. Beatrice Bijoux, 31, has been charged with one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, one count of high speed or wanton fleeing and four counts of attempted murder, according to The Miami Herald.Witnesses claim Ms Bijoux was driving her car outside The Fresh Market in Stuart, Florida, on 22 February when she allegedly began running people down with her car by driving on the sidewalk. They said the...
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Fox News

California woman rented Michigan Airbnb for a month to meet with 14-year-old, police say

A 33-year-old California woman was arrested after she flew to Michigan and rented an Airbnb to meet with a 15-year-old boy she had met online, authorities said. Stephanie Sin, of San Francisco, was taken into custody on April 10 in Novi, located about 29 miles outside Detroit, and charged with one count each of child sexually abusive activity and using a computer to commit a crime, FOX2 Detroit reported.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gabrielle Dennis
country1037fm.com

Guess What Killed Dead Man Found In House Full Of Snakes?

“It’s not clear how the man died…natural causes or if a snake was involved.” That’s a quote from the news report below about a man found dead in a Maryland house almost three months ago. From the road it’s the kind of house you’d drive by and never even notice. However, on the inside? Well, there were 124 venomous and non-venomous snakes. Among the venomous? cobras, rattlesnakes, and black mambas. You know, the holy trinity of reptiles that love to be cuddled <g>.
MARYLAND STATE
Power 102.9 NoCo

Previously Unseen Video of DaBaby’s Deadly 2018 Walmart Shooting Surfaces

Unseen video of a deadly 2018 shooting that DaBaby was involved in at a North Carolina Walmart has surfaced. Tonight (April 24), Rolling Stone posted previously unreleased security footage of DaBaby's 2018 altercation that left 19-year-old Jaylin Craig dead. The "Rockstar" rapper, born Jonathan Kirk, reportedly faced a charge of carrying a concealed weapon following the shooting, but was never prosecuted for Craig's death.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Three US Navy sailors are found dead in 'unrelated' incidents on USS George Washington in under a week as rapid intervention psychiatric team is deployed on board

Three US Navy sailors have died on an aircraft carrier in less than a week, with officials saying the tragedies are all unrelated. The deaths happened on the USS George Washington earlier this month, with two of the three victims so-far identified. They are Interior Communications Electrician 3rd Class Natasha...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Laundries#Long Island#Violent Crime#Nbc#Grand Teton National Park#Instagram
CBS Miami

Florida Woman Accused Of Putting 4-Year-Old In Dryer, Who Said He ‘Went Round & Round’

LEESBURG, Fla. (CBSMiami) – A Florida babysitter has found herself behind bars after allegedly putting a 4-year-old boy in a dryer. Lake County deputies arrested 35-year-old Amber Chapman on an aggravated child abuse charge. CBS4 has learned that the boy demonstrated to investigators that Chapman would put him in the dryer and close the door. The boy then said he “went round and round.” The boy has some bruises, but thankfully no serious injuries.
FLORIDA STATE
Narcity USA

A Woman Who Was Duct-Taped Into Her Airline Seat Just Got A Record Fine For Being A 'Jerk'

A U.S. woman has been handed a record-setting fine for her out-of-control antics on an American Airlines flight last year, when she had to be duct-taped into her seat. The woman reportedly attacked and bit a flight attendant after demanding to be let off the plane and even tried to open a door mid-flight, the New York Post reports. Video showing her duct-taped in place after the incident spread widely on TikTok at the time.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
26K+
Followers
22K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy