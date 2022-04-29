ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PODCAST: Long Beach baseball finale interviews with Millikan, Wilson, Lakewood, Long Beach Poly

By Mike Guardabascio &#38; JJ Fiddler
Long Beach Post
Long Beach Post
 2 days ago

This week we’re taking you onto Bohl Diamond at Blair Field after the final Moore League baseball doubleheader of the year to talk with the stars for Millikan, Wilson, Lakewood and Long Beach Poly after the Rams won their fourth league title in the last six seasons.

