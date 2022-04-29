ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Styrofoam plates, cups won’t be sold in N.J. stores when bag ban starts

By Steven Rodas
LehighValleyLive.com
LehighValleyLive.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It’s not just plastic and paper bags that will be going away May 4 once New Jersey’s single-use plastic bag ban goes into effect statewide. Styrofoam products — including cups, plates, and to-go containers — will be going to the wayside too. Restaurants and other...

Cutter1
2d ago

They worry about styrofoam. My recycling company won't take glass. They want you to take it to a drop off location, my drop off location is the garbage can.

