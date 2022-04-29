Florida’s ‘turkey’ report tracks how your tax dollars are being spent

Florida Taxwatch found 166 “turkeys” in this year’s budget. Those are projects that local lawmakers sneak in and millions of dollars are earmarked for Southwest Florida communities.

The 16 page report totals $281-million. Included in that is $2-million for the Fort Myers Water Rescue Project.

Mayor Kevin Anderson disagreed with classifying the money as a turkey project.

“It’s not a turkey project by any stretch of the imagination,” Anderson stated.

The project will allow Fort Myers to sell waste water to Cape Coral. Anderson explained that Fort Myers is currently emptying 11 million gallons of treated wastewater into the Caloosahatchee.

“This project is going to let us pipe this water over to Cape Coral and they can use it for irrigation,” Anderson said.

The total project is expected to cost more than $60 million. The $2-million from the state is a drop in the bucket.

Another turkey project calls for spending $3.5 million to improve Labelle’s waste water treatment plant.

Another turkey project has the state giving Cape Coral $250,000 to replace the city’s ecological preserve boardwalk.

In all there are eight Southwest Florida projects slated to receive millions.

Governor DeSantis still has line item veto power for the money slated for these projects in this year’s budget.