ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Coyotes' Bokondji Imama: Rises to top level

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Imama was promoted from AHL Tucson on Friday. With several Coyotes...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Pro Hockey Rumors

Buffalo Sabres prospect Jack Quinn wins AHL Rookie of the Year

Perhaps more than any other prospect in hockey, Buffalo Sabres first-rounder Jack Quinn’s stock skyrocketed over the course of this 2021-22 season, and that is in large part due to his performance in the AHL with the Rochester Americans. As a result, the coaches, players and members of the media in the AHL have selected Quinn as the 2021-22 AHL Rookie of the Year.
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

NHL Announces Playoff Schedule, Preds Begin Round One Tuesday at Colorado

The Nashville Predators will begin their eighth-consecutive appearance in the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Tuesday night in Colorado against the Avalanche. The NHL announced the Round One schedule late Friday night after the Preds slotted into the second Wild Card spot in the Western Conference after falling to the Coyotes in the regular-season finale.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glendale, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Sports
Local
Arizona Sports
City
Tucson, AZ
Tucson, AZ
Sports
FOX Sports

Mittelstadt's OT goal leads Sabres past Blackhawks, 3-2

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Casey Mittelstadt scored 2:07 into overtime to give the Buffalo Sabres a 3-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday night in the final game for two non-playoff teams. Tage Thompson scored his 38th goal for the Sabres, and defenseman Owen Power, the No. 1...
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

Behind a Bizarre Friday Night for the Dallas Stars

The Dallas Stars entered Friday night with a chance to move into the 7th spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. In order to do so, they needed two points against the Anaheim Ducks and a regulation loss from the Nashville Predators. What came next could not have been predicted. Stars...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Maple Leafs’ Reward Bobby McMann with Two-Year ELC

As the Toronto Maple Leafs wait to start their playoff series with the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday night on home ice, it seemed like a good time to help bring Maple Leafs’ fans up to speed about a young player who recently set the rookie goal–scoring record for the team’s AHL affiliate the Toronto Marlies.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ahl Tucson#Coyotes
FOX Sports

LA Kings look to slow Edmonton's dynamic duo in first round

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Edmonton Oilers have had Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl together for seven seasons. They've won exactly one playoff round in that stretch — and that was five years ago. The Los Angeles Kings haven't won a playoff series since they raised their second...
LOS ANGELES, CA
theScore

'What's the point?': Foligno injured, Wild blast Avs for questionable hits

Minnesota Wild head coach Dean Evason wasn't pleased after a pair of questionable hits in his team's regular-season finale against the Colorado Avalanche on Friday night. Avalanche defenseman Kurtis MacDermid caught Wild forward Marcus Foligno with a knee-on-knee hit in the first period, and Foligno had to be helped down the tunnel after laying on the ice in pain for several moments.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
AHL
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Sabres' Craig Anderson: Will miss season finale

Anderson (undisclosed) will not dress for Friday's game against visiting Chicago, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports. Dustin Tokarski has been named the starter for Buffalo's season finale, with the recently recalled Michael Houser backing up. The 40-year-old Anderson managed to record 17 wins in his first season with the Sabres, recording a 3.12 GAA and .897 save percentage along the way.
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Sports

Sabres' Kyle Okposo: Out Friday

Okposo (leg) will not play Friday against Chicago, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports. Okposo will miss the final game of the 2021-22 campaign. The 34-year-old winger tallied 21 goals and 45 points through 74 games this season. It was his best offensive output since the 2016-17 season.
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

Colorado Avalanche 2021-22 Regular Season By the Numbers

Take a look at some of the most noteworthy numbers from Colorado's 2021-22 campaign. Just like that 82 games later, the Colorado Avalanche have completed another - this time record-shattering - regular season. It was quite the exhilarating ride as the Avalanche fiercely contended and established themselves as one of the top teams in the NHL for the majority of their historic campaign. Perhaps more impressively, the team did so in the face of adversity like ailments that prevented the team from ever dressing a fully healthy lineup.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Penguins' Jason Zucker: Missing more time

Zucker (lower body) is considered day-to-day but won't be available "early in Round 1," Dave Molinari of DKPittsburghSports.com reports. Head coach Mike Sullivan noted that he could be available later in the series, but it sounds like Zucker will miss at least the first couple of games against the Rangers. The 30-year-old winger scored 17 points during 41 games during his injury-plagued regular season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Chicago Blackhawks’ 2021-22 Player Grades: Forwards

The 2021-22 Chicago Blackhawks came in with a roar and went out with a whimper. What was supposed to be a playoff contention roster fell sorely short of its goal. Now under new general manager Kyle Davidson, the organization is in full rebuild mode. Meanwhile, the players had to slog through a season that was mired in disappointment and controversy. The show is mercifully over, at least for now. It’s time to hand out individual player grades for the season that was. Today I’ll start with the forwards.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Evgenii Dadonov: Dishes pair of helpers

Dadonov provided two assists and went plus-2 in Friday's 7-4 win over the Blues. Dadonov ended his three-game point drought Friday. The 33-year-old winger had an up-and-down first season with the Golden Knights. Overall, he posted 20 goals, 23 assists, 177 shots on net, 65 hits and a plus-4 rating, but it took a noticeable surge after the trade deadline --16 points in as many games -- to make his season numbers look more respectable. He has one year left on his contract, but Dadonov could be a trade candidate if the Golden Knights need to free up cap space.
NHL
Yardbarker

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs: Four props to start off Round 1

We've made it to the Stanley Cup Playoffs! The gift of quality hockey awaits us for the next two months, and on top of enjoying the action as a fan, there's betting value to be had. We start Round 1 with four games Monday night, and there are points and...
NHL
CBS Sports

Rockies' Elehuris Montero: Earns first career call-up

Montero was Nick Groke of The Athletic for the first time Friday. Montero, who came over from St. Louis in the Nolan Arenado trade, has good raw power but comes with questions about his hit tool. In 20 games for Triple-A Albuquerque this season, he's hit .288/.356/.450, good for a 110 wRC+. While he isn't in the lineup for Friday's game against the Reds, he could see some starting opportunities in the near future, as there's a spot open in the Rockies' lineup while Kris Bryant (back) is on the injured list.
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy