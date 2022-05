ALBANY, N.Y. -- Gov. Kathy Hochul says she wants Albany to change the law so she can replace former Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin as her running mate on the ballot for governor. Hochul said Tuesday she has spoken with legislative leaders about the issue."I would like the Legislature to do that and pass legislation that corrects what is really a strange part of our law that does not allow the removal of someone who is under indictment or in other circumstances someone who has a terminal illness maybe. I mean, the law is the law until it's changed," Hochul said.New York State...

