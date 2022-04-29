ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland Guardians at Oakland Athletics odds, picks and predictions

By Skip Snow
 4 days ago
The Cleveland Guardians (7-12) and Oakland Athletics (10-9) open a 3-game series Friday at 9:40 p.m. ET at Oakland Coliseum. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Guardians vs. Athletics odds with MLB picks and predictions.

Season series: First meeting. Oakland went 4-2 vs. Cleveland in 2021 with the Under going 4-2.

Cleveland has sputtered since a 7-5 start to the season. The Guardians have lost 7 in a row, logging just 2.0 runs per game and a 5.72 ERA in the skid.

The Athletics have struggled offensively recently. For the season, they’ve averaged 3.79 RPG, but over the last 12 games they managed just 2.5 RPG with an anemic slash line of .193/.255/.304 (.559 OPS).

Guardians at Athletics projected starters

RHP Aaron Civale vs. RHP Frankie Montas

Civale (0-2, 9.58 ERA) is tabbed for his fourth start of the year. He has a 1.94 WHIP, 4.4 BB/9 and 9.6 K/9 through 10 1/3 IP.

  • Did not make it past 3 IP in his last start, allowing 6 runs on 7 hits in a 10-2 loss at the New York Yankees Sunday.
  • Clocked a 3.84 ERA in 124 1/3 IP last season.
  • Has pitched well on the road over his career, holding foes to a .701 OPS.

Montas (2-2, 3.28 ERA) makes his fifth start. He has a 0.81 WHIP, 1.5 BB/9 and 9.1 K/9 through 24 2/3 IP.

  • Coming off a solid Saturday home outing against the Texas Rangers (7 1/3 IP, 2 ER, 3 H, 1 BB, 8 K) and has allowed just 3 ER in 13 1/3 IP at home this season.

Guardians at Athletics odds and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 3:45 p.m. ET.

  • Money line: Guardians +130 (bet $100 to win $130) | Athletics -160 (bet $160 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Guardians +1.5 (-180) | Athletics -1.5 (+145)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 6.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Guardians at Athletics picks and predictions

Prediction

Athletics 4, Guardians 2

The money line has tilted a bit too far toward the Oakland camp. With Montas on the mound, the A’s are the lean, but the better value here is trying them on the run line.

Oakland was idle Thursday, and its bullpen is in solid shape after also having Monday off. Montas has dominant-albeit-small-sample numbers against Cleveland batters. And the Guardians are out of sync.

It goes a bit against the grain with a low total, but the reward here is enough. BACK THE ATHLETICS -1.5 (+145).

Even at 3.79 RPG, the Oakland offense is out too far over its skis. Both starting pitchers figure as being better than their surface numbers, and both squads have average-or-better bullpens. And the game is being played in a park that definitely skews toward pitching in night games.

The number is low here, and one might be better served in holding for a bit of a sway toward the Over. But the UNDER 6.5 (-110) has some minor value.

