SULPHUR, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The last time the Florien Lady Cats made it to a state title game, they brought home the 2016 Class B state championship. The team they beat that day by a score of 7-0 was the same one that ended their season last year, the Holden Lady Rockets. Holden defeated Florien in last year’s semi-finals 12-11 and did so again in 2022, as the tournament’s top seed took down Florien 10-6 on Friday.

SULPHUR, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO