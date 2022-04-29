ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Not in Friday's lineup

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Piscotty isn't starting Friday against the Guardians, Martin Gallegos of...

www.cbssports.com

ESPN

Bumgarner gives up 1 run in 5 innings; Dbacks beat Cards 6-2

ST. LOUIS -- — Madison Bumgarner pitched five strong innings, Daulton Varsho had two hits and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the St. Louis Cardinals 6-2 on Friday night. Bumgarner (1-1) outdueled Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright in a game featuring two starters who have combined for 314 career wins. “For...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Abraham Toro heads to Mariners' bench on Friday

Seattle Mariners infielder Abraham Toro is not starting in Friday's lineup against the Miami Marlins. Toro will receive a breather after the Mariners elected to start Mitch Haniger at designated hitter and Eugenio Suarez at third base. According to Baseball Savant on 47 batted balls this season, Toro has accounted...
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Giants' Austin Slater batting seventh on Friday

San Francisco Giants infielder Austin Slater is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Washington Nationals. Slater will start in center field on Friday and bat seventh versus right-hander Aaron Sanchez and Washington. Joc Pederson moves to the bench. The Giants have an implied team total of 4.42...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Athletics' A.J. Puk: Cruising as reliever

Puk, who fired two scoreless innings during which he allowed a hit and recorded four strikeouts in a loss to the Guardians on Friday, now has an 0.96 ERA and 0.86 WHIP across his first six appearances. The big left-hander may have found his home as a member of the...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS Sports

Twins' Jose Miranda: Could be called up by Twins

Miranda could be called up by the Twins if Kyle Garlick (calf) is placed on the injured list, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports. Miranda got off to a relatively slow start at Triple-A St. Paul this year but has heated up recently and is in the midst of a six-game hitting streak. During that time, he's slashed .333/.375/.619 with a homer, three doubles, four runs and two RBI. The extent of Garlick's right calf tightness isn't yet known, but manager Rocco Baldelli said Sunday that the injury isn't "the most minor of occurrences." Miranda is among the Twins' top prospects and hasn't yet made his major-league debut despite slashing .344/.401/.572 with 30 homers, 97 runs, 94 RBI and four steals in the minors last year. Miranda was off to a slow start at Triple-A, hitting .256 with a .737 OPS, but he is hitting .300/.351/.520 with a homer in his last 57 plate appearances. The Twins are in need of right-handed bats with Miguel Sano on the IL and Garlick hurt.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Jake Fraley in right field for Cincinnati on Saturday night

Cincinnati Reds outfielder Jake Fraley is batting ninth in Saturday's lineup against the Colorado Rockies. Fraley will start in right after Tyler Naquin was announced as Saturday's designated hitter, Mike Moustakas was shifted to third base, and Brandon Drury was benched. In a matchup against right-hander Chad Kuhl, our models...
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Cubs' Marcus Stroman: Dazzles for first win

Stroman (1-3) tossed seven scoreless innings to earn the win Sunday against the Brewers. He allowed two hits and a walk while striking out five. The Brewers came into Sunday's contest on a five-game winning streak and had scored 38 runs in that span, so Stroman's first win with the Cubs was certainly impressive. He also outdueled 2021 Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes, who allowed only two runs across his seven innings. Stroman has gotten off to a slow start with a 5.13 ERA through five starts, though his last two outings have been better, allowing just two earned runs across 13 innings. The righty will look to keep it rolling in his next scheduled start Saturday against the Dodgers.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Breaks franchise strikeout record

Kershaw did not factor into the decision in Saturday's loss to the Tigers. He allowed one run on four hits and two walks while striking out seven over six innings. By fanning Dustin Garneau in the third inning, Kershaw tied Hall of Famer Don Sutton for the most strikeouts in Dodgers history. An inning later, Kershaw struck out Spencer Torkelson for No. 2,697, passing Sutton on the all-time list. Kershaw has been tremendous through four starts this season, posting a 2.35 ERA, 0.70 WHIP and 30:2 K:BB over 23 innings. He projects to take the ball next weekend at Wrigley Field.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Breaks tie with solo shot

Marte went 1-for-4 with a solo homer Saturday against the Cardinals. Marte broke a scoreless tie in the eighth inning, leading off the inning with a homer off Miles Mikolas. The homer was just the first of the season for Marte, who's still hitting a miserable .146/.211/.256 on the year.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Royals' MJ Melendez: Called up by Royals

Melendez was recalled from Triple-A Omaha on Sunday. The 23-year-old is one of Kansas City's top prospects, but he failed to make the Opening Day roster this year. However, he'll now join the major-league roster for the first time after Cam Gallagher (hamstring) was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday. Melendez hit just .180 with two homers, seven runs, six RBI and three stolen bases over 20 games in Omaha to begin the year. Although Salvador Perez is the team's clear primary catcher, it wouldn't be surprising to see Perez log some at-bats as the designated hitter so Melendez can get some playing time against big-league competition.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Gilbert solid again, Mariners end Marlins' 7-game win streak

MIAMI (AP) — Logan Gilbert kept up his run of impressive starts, Julio Rodríguez hit his first major league homer and the Seattle Mariners ended Miami's seven-game winning streak, beating the Marlins 7-3 Sunday. J.P. Crawford also homered while Jesse Winker had three hits and two RBIs for...
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Not starting Friday

Rodgers (back) isn't starting Friday against the Reds. Manager Bud Black indicated Friday that Rodgers could require a stint on the injured list since he continues to deal with back stiffness, but he'll remain day-to-day for now. Alan Trejo is starting at second base and batting ninth.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Mariners' Mitch Haniger: In walking boot, MRI on tap

Haniger (high ankle sprain) will get an MRI and a trip to the injured list seems inevitable, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. He apparently got his cleat caught when he swung and hit a single in the second inning Friday. Haniger is in a walking boot and X-rays were negative. Per Divish, Steven Souza and Stuart Fairchild are the two most logical options to take Haniger's spot on the roster. Even so, the Mariners have enough depth that Abraham Toro will probably continue to get starts in the infield and at designated hitter with Jesse Winker starting in the outfield on a semi-regular basis.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Reds' Aristides Aquino: Designated for assignment

Aquino was designated for assignment by the Reds on Saturday. Aquino's performance in August of 2019 remains one of the most impressive of all time for a rookie, as he hit .320/.391/.767 with 14 homers. The contrast between his numbers from that month and his numbers since then couldn't be more stark, however, as he's slashed a miserable .173/.262/.357 since September of 2019. Things have gotten even worse for him this year, as he's slumped to a .049/.093/.122 slash line while striking out 53.5 percent of the time. Even the rebuilding Reds didn't see the point in waiting for him to turn things around, which may not bode well for his ability to latch on somewhere else. The move clears space for the Reds to select Connor Overton's contract.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Mariners' Luis Torrens: Drives in four Friday

Torrens went 1-for-3 with a three-run double and an RBI sacrifice fly in a loss to the Marlins on Friday. Torrens emptied the bases with his timely second-inning two-bagger, plating Jarred Kelenic, Abraham Toro and J.P. Crawford. His ninth-inning sac fly then drove home Julio Rodriguez, giving Torrens his first four RBI of the season. The 25-year-old has made three appearances since returning from the COVID-19 injured list, going 2-for-8 with three strikeouts during that span.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Astros' Michael Brantley: Status murky after Friday scratch

Manager Dusty Baker said after Friday's game that he is unsure if Brantley (health and safety protocols) will be available for Saturday's game against the Blue Jays, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. He was scratched from Friday's lineup, but the Astros have used the "health and safety protocols"...
HOUSTON, TX
fantasypros.com

NFBC Hitting Guide for Week 5: Jurickson Profar, Taylor Walls, Harrison Bader (2022)

If you’re reading this, I’d like you to do so with a 15-team context in mind. However, the following players are still names to know in shallower formats. At least plant these guys on a watch list or ‘churn and burn’ the bottom of your rosters if you ever need a bench bat to step up. For my part, though, I’m generally looking at fringe types of players who could possibly find my Week 5 lineups at the NFBC.
MLB

