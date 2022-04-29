ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Devils' Nico Hischier: Back at it

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Hischier (illness) will return to the lineup for Friday's regular-season finale versus Detroit. Hischier...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
MLive.com

Red Wings’ draft lottery odds set

The Detroit Red Wings’ draft lottery odds did not improve or get worse following Friday’s season-ending 5-3 victory at New Jersey. The Red Wings have a 6 percent chance of winning the May 10 draft lottery for the first overall pick. They will have the eighth-best odds in...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Red Wings waive F Taro Hirose

It looks as though forward Taro Hirose‘s time with the Detroit Red Wings has come to an end. According to multiple reports, they’ve placed him on waivers ahead of tonight’s regular-season finale against the New Jersey Devils:. Hirose, who was signed by the Red Wings in 2018,...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Newark, NJ
Sports
City
Newark, NJ
NHL

Predators will win Stanley Cup led by Saros, Josi

Offensive production from Duchene, Forsberg to also spur Nashville's first championship. A team capable of making a long, productive run in the Stanley Cup Playoffs needs three critical elements -- goaltending, a leader on defense, and an offense capable of pushing the pace at key moments. The Nashville Predators happen...
NASHVILLE, TN
MLive.com

Red Wings part ways with coach Jeff Blashill

The Detroit Red Wings will have a new head coach in 2022-23. General manager Steve Yzerman announced today that Jeff Blashill’s contract will not be renewed. The move was not unexpected, following a late-season slide that saw the team go 9-18-4 in its final 31 games after hovering around .500 in points percentage for most of the season.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nico Hischier
Person
Nico
KEYT

Yzerman fires Blashill to shake up Red Wings’ rebuild

The Detroit Red Wings celebrated the return of Steve Yzerman three years ago, expecting one of their all-time greats to turn around the franchise as general manager. It hasn’t happened yet. Looking to shake up the rebuild, Yzerman fired coach Jeff Blashill after on Saturday. Blashill had a .447 points percentage, the second-worst in the league over his seven seasons _ not counting the debut season of the expansion Seattle Kraken. The Red Wings closed their third season under Yzerman on Friday night, failing to show much progress in the standings with the Hall of Fame player in charge.
NHL
CBS Pittsburgh

Penguins beat Blue Jackets, clinch first-round playoff series against Rangers

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The reeling Pittsburgh Penguins had one last chance to put together a complete game and gain some confidence before the start of the Stanley Cup playoffs.The Penguins, losers of eight of their previous 12 games coming in, responded with a first-period blitz that carried them to a much-needed win.Evgeni Malkin scored his 20th goal of the season and had an assist, and the Penguins beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-3 Friday night in the season finale to clinch third place in the Metropolitan Division.Kris Letang, Brian Boyle, Evan Rodrigues and Marcus Pettersson also scored for the Penguins...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Red Wings
Yardbarker

A look back at our 5 bold New York Rangers predictions

In December, as the New York Rangers were heading into the New Year, I laid out 5 bold predictions. At the time of the article, the Blueshirts were humming having garnered 42 points through 30 games and on pace for a 114 point season. I made it clear that breaking the team’s single season point record of 113 set in 2014-15 was NOT one of my predictions.
NHL
CBS Sports

Sabres' Craig Anderson: Will miss season finale

Anderson (undisclosed) will not dress for Friday's game against visiting Chicago, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports. Dustin Tokarski has been named the starter for Buffalo's season finale, with the recently recalled Michael Houser backing up. The 40-year-old Anderson managed to record 17 wins in his first season with the Sabres, recording a 3.12 GAA and .897 save percentage along the way.
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Sports

Sabres' Kyle Okposo: Out Friday

Okposo (leg) will not play Friday against Chicago, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports. Okposo will miss the final game of the 2021-22 campaign. The 34-year-old winger tallied 21 goals and 45 points through 74 games this season. It was his best offensive output since the 2016-17 season.
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Detroit Red Wings
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Red Wings Suter a Stabilizing Part of Roster Rebuild

In his first full season with the Detroit Red Wings, Pius Suter solidified himself as a very dependable player on the second line. There has also been an influx of new talent on the roster, especially with the additions of cornerstone rookies Moritz Seider, Lucas Raymond, and Alex Nedeljkovic. With more roster changes sure to come during the third offseason in Steve Yzerman’s franchise rebuild, where does he fit in as the club seeks to improve on its 74-point performance from this season?
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Penguins' Jason Zucker: Missing more time

Zucker (lower body) is considered day-to-day but won't be available "early in Round 1," Dave Molinari of DKPittsburghSports.com reports. Head coach Mike Sullivan noted that he could be available later in the series, but it sounds like Zucker will miss at least the first couple of games against the Rangers. The 30-year-old winger scored 17 points during 41 games during his injury-plagued regular season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

Suter scores in 3rd, Red Wings beat Devils 5-3 in finale

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Pius Suter scored the tiebreaking goal midway through the third period and the Detroit Red Wings beat the New Jersey Devils 5-3 Friday night in the teams' season finale. Tyler Bertuzzi and Michael Rasmussen each had a goal and an assist, and Moritz Seider and...
NEWARK, NJ
FOX Sports

Malkin, Letang help Penguins defeat Blue Jackets, 5-3

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Evgeni Malkin scored his 20th goal of the season and had an assist, and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-3 Friday night in the season finale to clinch third place in the Metropolitan Division. Kris Letang, Brian Boyle, Evan Rodrigues and Marcus Pettersson...
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy