Devils' Nico Hischier: Back at it

In his first full season with the Detroit Red Wings, Pius Suter solidified himself as a very dependable player on the second line. There has also been an influx of new talent on the roster, especially with the additions of cornerstone rookies Moritz Seider, Lucas Raymond, and Alex Nedeljkovic. With more roster changes sure to come during the third offseason in Steve Yzerman’s franchise rebuild, where does he fit in as the club seeks to improve on its 74-point performance from this season?

DETROIT, MI ・ 21 HOURS AGO