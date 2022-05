The first season of Undone finished with deliberate ambiguity. Throughout the first eight episodes, the Amazon Prime original walked the line between what was real and what was not, and by the end, never confirmed anything. After making contact with her dead father, Alma (Rosa Salazar) slips in and out of time trying to solve the mystery of his death. In the finale, we’re not sure if she was able to — or even if Alma was actually time traveling or if she was exhibiting symptoms of the mental illness that led to her grandmother’s institutionalization.

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO