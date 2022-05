Philomath High ran season-best times in winning both girls relays Saturday as the Warriors claimed the team title at the 24-team Stayton Invitational track and field meet. The 4x400-meter relay team of Aneeka Steen, Ingrid Hellesto, Natalie Dunn and Janice Hellesto finished in 4 minutes, 8.25 seconds, the top 4A time this spring. The 4x100 relay of Ellie Morton, Dunn, Haviland Eves and Janice Hellesto ran 51.61, the No. 2 time on the 4A season list.

PHILOMATH, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO