UNION CITY — The Union City Chargers recorded a key Big 8 conference sweep this past Friday, taking down conference rival Reading in the baseball twin bill by scores of 6-2 and 13-1. Game one of the doubleheader saw Union City jump out to an 3-0 lead they would never really look back from en route to the 6-2 win. Union City jumped out to the early lead with three runs in the first inning thanks to a Jakob Fosmore Rbi single, scoring Kyle Johnson and a Tyler Wagley hard ground ball that was mishandled by the Reading defense, allowing Rick Austin and Fosmore to score.

UNION CITY, MI ・ 30 MINUTES AGO