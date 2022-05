One of the best things about exploring in Elden Ring is that you never know what you are about to stumble upon. You might wander across a hidden dungeon, get ambushed by a boss, or find a hidden NPC. There are so many things to discover that make exploration feel rewarding at every turn, but there’s one discovery you might find that will leave you completely stumped. At various locations in the Lands Between, you have probably found at least one Artist’s Shack, or perhaps one of the paintings in other obscure locations. At these specific locations are paintings of landscapes that you can collect, but you are not given any more information about why or what they’re for aside from the vague directions of trying to locate those spots.

