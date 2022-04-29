ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naperville, IL

Centennial Beach to Open Memorial Day Weekend

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNaperville Park District’s Centennial Beach is being filled this week with fresh water for the 2022 swimming season, which begins Saturday, May 28 and continues through Monday, September 5. Located at 500 W. Jackson Avenue in downtown Naperville, Centennial Beach offers a sandy beach, zero-depth entry with water play features,...

Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Naperville Salute Fireworks Location | Senior Housing Options Expo | A.D.O.P.T. New Clinic

The Naperville Salute organizers are requesting changes for this year’s festival. They’d like to make it four days instead of three, and shift the fireworks show from Frontier Sports Complex to Knoch Park. At Thursday night’s Naperville Park Board meeting, a representative from The Naperville Salute said having the fireworks at Knoch Park would be easier to manage, as the festival itself takes place on Rotary Hill. Some park board members noted the viewing area for fireworks was wider at Frontier Sports Complex. They also had concerns about how transportation to the fireworks would work. The Salute representative said they plan to use shuttle buses, and that there are several viewing area options near Knoch Park. The park board agreed that further logistical information from The Naperville Salute was needed, as well as the okay from other entities such as the city and Edward Hospital, before they’d put the amendment to a vote. If all changes are approved, the festival would run from July 1 through 4, with fireworks held on July 3.
NAPERVILLE, IL
Adrian Holman

Jewelry Show at Rosemont this weekend

The "Original" Classic International Gem & Jewelry Show, Inc. will be hosting a jewelry show at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center from Friday, April 29th to Sunday, May 1st. The hours for the event will be from 12 PM to 6 PM on Friday, from 10 AM to 6 PM on Saturday, and from 11 AM to 5 PM on Sunday. All times are Central Standard Time.
ROSEMONT, IL
My 1053 WJLT

Stay at This Illinois Airbnb Named Most Expensive at $5K A Night

Now, this is an Airbnb that I wish I could afford to stay at. For $5,000 a night you to can stay at the Burton H. Hales Mansion located in Oak Park Illinois and named the most expensive in Illinois by joybird. This Airbnb would be great for a small wedding, family reunion, or some sort of party like a bridal or baby shower. With the rental of this Airbnb you get access to the outdoor courtyard, the first-floor performance hall, dining room and study, and the four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and not one but four porches.
OAK PARK, IL
Adrian Holman

Family Fun Day this Saturday

The Will County for Community Concerns (WCCCC) will be holding a Family Fun Day event at their Joliet office on Saturday, April 30th from 10 AM to 2 PM CST. The Family Fun Day is celebrating thirty-five years of WCCCC serving the communities of Will County with assistance to individuals and families.
WILL COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

Dinkel's Bakery closing its doors after 101 years of service this weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Time is running out to get one last taste of the legendary sweets at Dinkel's Bakery."He's never been to Dinkel's, so I wanted to make sure that was a life experience for him," one customer said. We found long lines this morning in Lakeview as people waited for the delicious donuts, Danishes, cookies, and so much more.When we were there, nine people still outside the door said they'd been waiting for more than an hour. at one point - the line stretched to the end of the block -- but one customer told us it's deserving of your time."We got here at like 6:50 and we just got our donuts. The line took forever. We just got our donuts but it's worth it," Felix said. The family-owned business has been serving customers for 101 years.The relative who's in charge tried to retire by selling the business, but that didn't work out. Dinkel's closes its doors Saturday.
CHICAGO, IL
YourErie

Mound Grove Golf Course holds spring vendor fair

Mound Grove Golf and Events hosted a spring vendor fair on Saturday. Mound Grove Golf and Events in Waterford invited more than 25 vendors for a celebration of spring. The craft fair featured local wineries, breweries, and craftsman. The owner of Mound Grove Golf Course said that this is their first spring fair and they […]
WATERFORD, PA

