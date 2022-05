Few artists better encapsulate the "American Dream" better than Loney Hutchins Sr. Born atop Timbertree Branch between Bristol and Kingsport, Tenn. to poor and illiterate parents, Hutchins went on to complete college, serve in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, work as publishing manager for Johnny Cash’s House of Cash record label and curate a music therapy program while also carving out a musical career of his own.

