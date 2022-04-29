Travel experts say book trips now to get ahead of busy Memorial Day
By WAER
waer.org
2 days ago
AAA reports that reservations for flights, rental cars, cruises, and hotels on Memorial Day weekend are already up 122% from last year. AAA of Central New York Travel Manager Tina Davidson-Dietz said this is because people want to make up for travel time they lost during the pandemic. But,...
Passengers on a recent flight were offered a whopping $10,000 to voluntarily give up their seat – but at first none of them accepted the generous offer.Travellers onboard a JetBlue service from the US to Cancun in Mexico last month were asked if they would be bumped in exchange for airline credit, an experience which one woman documented in a video that has since gone viral on social media.Tiktok user Jess Ries (@riesjess) uploaded a post, now viewed more than 10 million times, in which she filmed herself on the plane looking tired and frustrated. @riesjess its been...
A DESPERATE holidaymaker arrived at the airport 12 hours early to avoid the colossal queues at check-in and security. The passenger didn't want to be caught out as thousands of families jetting off over the Easter break face huge wait times due to staff shortages. And crossing the channel via...
YOU'VE been booking your flights too far in advance, advises one travel expert on TikTok. Prices will come down if you wait until about a month or a month and a half before your travel dates to book your flight, according to TikToker Erica Pish. "Here's something that airlines don't...
Editor's Note:We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. Should you travel now, be sure to familiarize yourself with the CDC's latest guidance on domestic and international travel as well as local requirements, protocols, and restrictions for both your destination upon your arrival and your home city upon your return. Be safe out there.
Everyone seems to have a theory on the best time to purchase airfare to save the most money. Some say it's right before take-off. Others will swear that prices are lowest six months before the flight. Well, now we have the truth. A scientific study was conducted by Expedia and the Airlines Reporting Commission that found the best times to buy flight tickets to get the best deal possible.
A vacation in Los Cabos, at the southern tip of Mexico's Baja California peninsula, is a treat, with sunny weather, blue seas, and hotels ranging from beachy casual to ultra-luxe. Many travelers enjoy the ease of all-inclusive resorts, especially when the goal is relaxation with no worries about signing bar tabs or restaurant checks. There are lots of all-inclusive resorts in Los Cabos, and selecting the best one for you takes some research and planning.
Now that most pandemic-related travel restrictions have been lifted, Americans are taking to the skies in record numbers. And while high demand means that some airlines are charging premium prices, there’s a trick to paying less for airfare: You can buy tickets for budget airlines. You probably won’t get...
Americans are in search of sunny destinations this summer. Travel insurance and assistance company Allianz Partners analyzed more than 1,175,000 summer flight itineraries between five and eight days in length and found that Orlando tops the list of domestic destinations for travelers this summer, while Cancun will be the most-visited international spot.
Welcome to The Morning Shave. We read a ton of travel articles each day for our personal research and to share the best travel tips and tricks with you. Here are the articles for Tuesday, April 26, 2022, that we think you should read. Don’t miss out on any new...
Another day brings dozens more cancelled flights for travellers to, from and within the UK. After around 300 flights were grounded over the Easter weekend by British Airways, the cancellations are continuing at airports across the UK.British Airways and easyJet have grounded flights mainly to and from their biggest hubs, London Heathrow and London Gatwick respectively.The airlines cite staff shortages caused by sickness as the cause of their problems.BA has grounded at least 50 domestic, European and Mediterranean flights to and from Heathrow so far on Tuesday.The airline says most passengers were given notice of a week or two of flight cancellations.British Airways to/from HeathrowDomesticAberdeenBelfast City EdinburghGlasgowNewcastleEuropeanParis CDG (2)GenevaMunichAmsterdamMilan MalpensaMilan LinateBerlinDusseldorfHamburgAlgiersToulouseDublinMarseilleTiranaViennaLarnacaNiceOsloZurichEasyJet from GatwickMeanwhile easyJet has cancelled at least 10 flights to and from its biggest base, Gatwick, including round-trips to Amsterdam, Berlin, Malaga, Menorca and Milan Malpensa.All passengers whose flights are cancelled are entitled to new flights and, if the cause is staff sickness, cash compensation – if the cancellation was announced less than two weeks in advance.
Travel is back in full force at Los Angeles International Airport according to new data released Thursday.According to the airport, over five million travelers, over one million of which were traveling internationally, passed through the airport in March.The 1,062,786 international travelers were a 53% jump from the month prior and the most dramatic influx in passengers the airport has seen since the beginning of the COVID pandemic."As the world reopens to air travel, LAX is welcoming back international airlines and nonstop service to destinations around the globe," Justin Erbacci, CEO of Los Angeles World Airports, said in a statement."With new service to Tokyo, Paris, Montreal and Frankfurt, and more on the horizon, we are connecting Los Angeles with new and relaunched destinations, and we are thrilled to see passenger demand increasing as we near the busy summer travel season."Overall, the airport saw a 27.5% increase in travelers compared to last month.
Black Luxury travel is important. Seeing Black faces on social media, staying in beautiful places with exquisite accommodations, a top-of-the-line travel wardrobe and enjoying exclusive services, is more than simply inspiring. It is important, necessary even. Indulge in pre-flight meals at your airline’s lavish lounge to prepare for a long flight, and enjoy a receptionist holding a tray with champagne-filled glasses when entering the hotel. A concierge for one room, ready to make the inhabitants’ wishes their command. Having access to Tesla and BMW loaner cars or chauffer’s to explore the city or town. Spas with outrageous services. These things often make luxury travel generally feel out of reach for the general population around the world. Black Luxury travel is important because it provides privacy and seclusion, and sets the stage for social change while encouraging the healing needed to lead to breaking generational curses.
If you're travelling internationally anytime soon, you probably know that there are a lot of things that you need to keep in mind now. A popular YouTuber named Emma Rose Leger has been basically living out of a suitcase — and has some key travel tips for people. Leger...
ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece lifted COVID-19 restrictions on Sunday for foreign and domestic flights, its civil aviation authority said, ahead of the summer tourism season that officials hope will see revenues bouncing back from the pandemic slump. To fly in or out of the country, travellers were previously required to...
Southwest Airlines has a big flight sale for anyone fantasizing about jetting off to a tropical destination this fall. As we know, it's wise to consider pushing back your typical big summer vacation plans anyway because prices for the summer are expected to spike until July. Now, this Southwest sale is giving you an even bigger incentive to consider a trip later this year.
Comments / 0