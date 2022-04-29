ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Old Mission, MI

Brewvine: Bonobo Winery’s Spring Events and Wine Releases

By Whitney Amann
9&10 News
9&10 News
 2 days ago

For this week’s Brewvine, Whitney Amann and photojournalist Jeremy Erickson take us to Bonobo Winery on Old Mission Peninsula for a look at their springtime events and wine releases.

“It’s a great time for us in terms of the spring starting, things are starting to grow and then also with our wine club, we release a lot of our new wines,” said owner and general manager Todd Oosterhouse.

Bonobo has been busy getting some fantastic white wines ready for their spring release.

One wine that just arrived at the tasting room is their vibrant, aromatic pinot blanc.

The winery also has a great new white blend that is a delicious mixture of some of their great stand-alone wines.

Bonobo hosts a lot of great wine tasting and food pairing events throughout the year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PCY1d_0fOXWr0Y00
1/8 Brewvine: Bonobo Winery’s Spring Events and Wine Releases

In May, they have an incredible opportunity to treat your mom to a lovely meal, paired with their exquisite wines for Mother’s Day.

If you’re looking to celebrate a special day with a wine event, or just want a beautiful place to enjoy a glass of wine, Bonobo is the perfect venue for any occasion.

“So when you come out to Bonobo, it’s finding that little area where you can actually have a nice glass of wine, have a great conversation, whether it be inside or outside, just to enjoy some of those different areas, get a little sun on your face and enjoy company because that’s what you like to do, is have a great glass of wine and enjoy the company you’re with,” said Oosterhouse.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Food & Drinks
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Old Mission, MI
Grice Connect

All Fired Up! Spring Sale Friday and Saturday

Shop for local one-of-a-kind gifts! Averitt Center’s annual spring sale includes ceramics, fine arts, and jewelry. Local artists and Georgia Southern University students will come together to display their one-of-a-kind pieces for sale. The All Fired Up! Spring Sale in the Roxie Remley Center for Fine Arts (31 East...
SHOPPING
9&10 News

Magical, Tiny Doors Popping Up Around Downtown Charlevoix…

There have been little, tiny doors popping up all around downtown Charlevoix…. But where are they coming from? Are they fairies? Elves? Enchanted little gnomes?. Kristi Jenkins is the artist behind these magical creations. She’s from Ann Arbor, but she enjoys spending time in Northern Michigan with her children. Charlevoix stole her heart, just like it has for many.
CHARLEVOIX, MI
KFYR-TV

Great American Bike Race returns to in-person relays

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Since 2020, the Great American Bike Race has been virtual due to COVID-19. On Saturday, the races were back and better than ever. With the relay being in-person, the community was able to support the families helped by GABR once again. “The kids we support come...
BISMARCK, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Wine#Wine Tasting#Wine Club#Winery#Food Drink#Beverages
KPCW

Sailing? In the mountains? Sail Park City says “yep!”

Sail Park City is gearing up for another summer on the Jordanelle Reservoir. Executive Director Scott VerMerris says strong winds from the Wasatch Front actually make for ideal sailing conditions at the Jordanelle each summer. The organization is now accepting sign-ups for summer programs and VerMerris says despite low water...
PARK CITY, UT
CNET

This Fat-Tire Electric Cruising Bike Is a Motorbike-Wannabe's Dream

The NewGen 345-S is awesome. Built in England (with US shipping soon to be available), this fat-tire electric bike is big and heavy, and at £2,650 ($3,512) it's far from cheap. But boy does it look amazing, and it's hella fun to ride. I've spent some time with it, exploring the cobbled streets and coastline around the beautiful city of Edinburgh, and there's a lot I'll miss about it when it's gone.
BICYCLES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
YourErie

Mound Grove Golf Course holds spring vendor fair

Mound Grove Golf and Events hosted a spring vendor fair on Saturday. Mound Grove Golf and Events in Waterford invited more than 25 vendors for a celebration of spring. The craft fair featured local wineries, breweries, and craftsman. The owner of Mound Grove Golf Course said that this is their first spring fair and they […]
WATERFORD, PA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Mule Trail Ride: Huasna Endurance

An enjoyable opportunity to ride on the 30,000-acre Huasna Land and Cattle Company private ranch out East of Arroyo Grande, participating in a fundraiser for the San Luis Obispo Parks, Open Space and Trails (SLOPOST) Fund, supporting trail maintenance in and around San Luis Obispo County. The Serious Endurance Riders...
ARROYO GRANDE, CA
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
713K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy