Brewvine: Bonobo Winery’s Spring Events and Wine Releases

For this week’s Brewvine, Whitney Amann and photojournalist Jeremy Erickson take us to Bonobo Winery on Old Mission Peninsula for a look at their springtime events and wine releases.

“It’s a great time for us in terms of the spring starting, things are starting to grow and then also with our wine club, we release a lot of our new wines,” said owner and general manager Todd Oosterhouse.

Bonobo has been busy getting some fantastic white wines ready for their spring release.

One wine that just arrived at the tasting room is their vibrant, aromatic pinot blanc.

The winery also has a great new white blend that is a delicious mixture of some of their great stand-alone wines.

Bonobo hosts a lot of great wine tasting and food pairing events throughout the year.

In May, they have an incredible opportunity to treat your mom to a lovely meal, paired with their exquisite wines for Mother’s Day.

If you’re looking to celebrate a special day with a wine event, or just want a beautiful place to enjoy a glass of wine, Bonobo is the perfect venue for any occasion.

“So when you come out to Bonobo, it’s finding that little area where you can actually have a nice glass of wine, have a great conversation, whether it be inside or outside, just to enjoy some of those different areas, get a little sun on your face and enjoy company because that’s what you like to do, is have a great glass of wine and enjoy the company you’re with,” said Oosterhouse.