Pro Football Hall of Famers & SilverSummit Healthplan Visit Metro Police Officers

(CBS4) — At Tivoli Turnhalle in Denver, family and friends gathered to celebrate the lives of two women who were gunned down at the end of last year. (credit: CBS) Alicia Ardenas and Alyssa Maldonado were among five people killed during an hour-long shooting spree between Denver and Lakewood in December 2021. Alyssa’s husband, Jimmy, was injured in the shooting. Alyssa and Jimmy Maldonado (credit: Maldonado family) CBS) The memorial service had dancing and music from Chicano heritage students at MSU. They worked with the families for months, hoping the service would offer a chance for the community to heal. “Our students were very heartbroken,” Dr. Renee Fajardo said. “They wanted to provide a healing space for both of these families and people they have worked with for many, many years to come together and celebrate the lives of these two women that they personally know. There is also work underway to preserve the murals painted by Alicia Cardenas around Denver. RELATED: ‘This World Is Just So Cruel’: Family Gathers To Honor Alyssa & Jimmy Maldonado 6 Dead, Including Suspect, In Violent Crime Spree In Denver & Lakewood Father: Tattoo Artist Alicia Cardenas Was Among 6 Killed In Shooting Spree In Denver & Lakewood

36 MINUTES AGO