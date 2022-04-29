Photo gallery: David Crockett vs. West Ridge baseball

Pelham used a strong pitching performance and timely hitting to down second-ranked Saraland 2-0 in Class 6A, Game 3 action in Pelham. JD Wilkins earned the complete game shutout victory for the Panthers (14-16-1), scattering 3 hits with 5 strikeouts and 4 walks against the Spartans (31-7). He needed only 87 pitches with 53 strikes.
The Constantine boys piled up 212 points at the Schoolcraft Invitational on Friday night.
It was good enough to place first overall as a team. Lawton came in second position with 149 points and Schoolcraft came in third place at 75.5 points. Bronson finished fourth with 67, White Pigeon was fifth with 47....
Host Cambridge High posted a 12-4 victory over Marietta in prep softball action on Saturday afternoon at Cambridge City Park.
The Lady Bobcats banged out 11 hits and scored in every inning to improve to 12-4 on the season.
