BLUETTI – a leader in portable off-grid power station solutions – has a launched a new loyalty rewards program delivering a way for customers to score deep deals and free credits towards future purchases. The brand has become well known for its portable battery systems to light up your camp site, provide much needed outlets during emergency situations, and otherwise power your off-grid adventures. And while its gear isn’t always the most affordable solutions out there, the feature-rich and rugged designs are about to get less expensive by way of the new BLUETTI Plus membership program. Free to join, the rewards system brings free credits, deeper sale prices, and plenty of bonus gifts to members on every purchase and referral (among other things). Take a deeper dive down below.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO