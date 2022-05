In a room filled with students, I sat in the back row of the Gene Siskel Film Center at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago (SAIC) for the screening of two films from Meriem Bennani’s CAPS trilogy: Party on the CAPS (2018) and 2 Lizards (2020), paired with An Evening with Meriem Bennani—a Q&A session with the artist herself. The event was presented in partnership with the Renaissance Society, The University of Chicago’s contemporary art museum.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 6 DAYS AGO