A Palestinian-Syrian chef's cookbook invites people to see any meal as a celebration

By Mary Louise Kelly
Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 2 days ago

Ramadan and its monthlong period of fasting ends this weekend, which means its closing feast is upon us - Eid al-Fitr. And for many Arabs, that means cookies. REEM ASSIL: Super time intensive to prepare, but it has sort of the texture of a fluffy shortbread. And we stuff it with...

