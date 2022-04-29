‘Change the world around you’

Daniel E. Wolf is partner at Kirkland & Ellis LLP. This post is based on a Kirkland & Ellis memorandum by Mr. Wolf, Edward J. Lee, Shaun J. Mathew, Evan Johnson, and Arjun Karthikeyan. Related research from the Program on Corporate Governance includes The Long-Term Effects of Hedge Fund Activism by Lucian Bebchuk, Alon Brav, and Wei Jiang (discussed on the Forum here); Dancing with Activists by Lucian Bebchuk, Alon Brav, Wei Jiang, and Thomas Keusch (discussed on the Forum here); and Who Bleeds When the Wolves Bite? A Flesh-and-Blood Perspective on Hedge Fund Activism and Our Strange Corporate Governance System by Leo E. Strine, Jr. (discussed on the Forum here).

