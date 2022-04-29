ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harvard, MA

‘Change the world around you’

By Brett Milano/HLS Correspondent
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a philosophical and wide-ranging talk, Harvard Law School Assistant Professor Nikolas Bowie ’14 reminded the Class of 2022 that they are on the verge of changing the world. “As Harvard Law School graduates, you are some of the most powerful people on the planet, and that is...

‘I felt so strongly that this was the right place’

Jackson Beard ’22 has known she wanted to be a lawyer since she was 14 — and she can recall the exact moment that set her on her path to Harvard Law School and her future career. It was during a high school history class, when Beard’s teacher...
One lie leads to another until we tell the truth

The legacy of U.S. slavery is defined by more than just brutal discrimination, stolen lives, and the enrichment of a few on the backs of many — it’s also a narrative of half-truths, historical omissions, and outright lies that hides America’s true past, perpetuating a “freedom and equality” myth that the nation is still struggling to live up to.
Harvard Law School Forum on Corporate Governance

Daniel E. Wolf is partner at Kirkland & Ellis LLP. This post is based on a Kirkland & Ellis memorandum by Mr. Wolf, Edward J. Lee, Shaun J. Mathew, Evan Johnson, and Arjun Karthikeyan. Related research from the Program on Corporate Governance includes The Long-Term Effects of Hedge Fund Activism by Lucian Bebchuk, Alon Brav, and Wei Jiang (discussed on the Forum here); Dancing with Activists by Lucian Bebchuk, Alon Brav, Wei Jiang, and Thomas Keusch (discussed on the Forum here); and Who Bleeds When the Wolves Bite? A Flesh-and-Blood Perspective on Hedge Fund Activism and Our Strange Corporate Governance System by Leo E. Strine, Jr. (discussed on the Forum here).
American Academy of Arts & Sciences elects 16 Harvard affiliates

Sixteen scholars from the Harvard community were among the 261 new members elected to join the American Academy of Arts and Sciences. The news was announced April 28. Paul and Catherine Buttenwieser University Professor, Faculty of Arts and Sciences (FAS) Laird Bell Professor of History, FAS. Adjunct Professor of the...
YourErie

Local reaction to Supreme Court opinion draft leak

The U.S. Supreme Court is confirming the leak of a draft opinion, which apparently reflects the conservative majority’s plan to vote to overturn the landmark Roe V. Wade decision. The court cautioned that the draft opinion is not final. If and when the decision is announced, it will change the law concerning abortion. Currently under […]
Family ties

For J.V. Langkilde ’22, it’s all about community. “Growing up in American Samoa, I lived near a lot of family,” he says. “We had a plot of land where my mother and her children, her brother and his children, and their sister and their children, all lived. That’s pretty typical for Samoan families — we not only live near one another, but sometimes even have intergenerational, inter-familial households.”
