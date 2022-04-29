ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Titans' Ryan Tannehill has yet to reach out to Treylon Burks

By Mike Moraitis
 2 days ago
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks has heard from some of his new teammates since being drafted on Thursday night, but not from his quarterback, Ryan Tannehill.

Burks was making the media rounds on Friday afternoon, the day after he officially entered the NFL, and he noted during an interview on 104.5 The Zone’s 3HL that he hasn’t heard from Tannehill yet.

He did say, however, that he has heard from center Ben Jones and wide receiver Robert Woods.

We would file this under the peculiar category for now. You would think that Tannehill would have been one of the first to reach out to Tennessee’s brand new receiver.

As you’d imagine, this has drawn a negative reaction from some Titans fans and media who are now questioning Tannehill’s leadership.

Now, is that a bit harsh this early in the process?

Maybe, but the frustration surrounding Tannehill not reaching out is at least somewhat warranted when combined with how last year ended, his absence from the early part of the offseason program, and knowing that other teammates have contacted Burks already.

On Thursday night, Burks expressed his respect for Tannehill, who he says he has played the “Madden NFL” video game with in the past.

The rookie wideout out of Arkansas officially touched down in Nashville on Friday, and, of course, he met and shook hands with Titans general manager Jon Robinson. You can check out the clips and photos below.

Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

