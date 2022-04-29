ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

H-E-B issues recall on ‘Two Bite Brownies’

By Steven Masso
BigCountryHomepage
BigCountryHomepage
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jxbdx_0fOXVHdX00

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — H-E-B announced on Friday that they are issuing a recall for certain H-E-B Bakery Two Bite Brownies products.

The recall is for H-E-B Two Bite Brownies (12-ounce) and H-E-B Simply Delicious Cookies with Brownie Bites Party Trays. The recall was issued due to “potential metal fragments” in the products, a press release by HEB stated.

Celebrating the children of our country’s heroes

The decision comes after an investigation of two consumer complaints. Those who purchased the items can return it to a store for a full refund.

The release stated that the products were manufactured by an outside supplier and supplied to H-E-B and Joe V’s Smart Shop stores in Texas and Mexico.

The UPC numbers for the products are: 4122010951 and 4122048898.

Farming, producing prices rising, while extreme drought conditions plague Texas

H-E-B stated that the Brownies will return to shelves when the product meets their high quality and safety standards.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
BigCountryHomepage

Three more arrested in capital murder investigation

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) has made three additional arrests on the ongoing capital murder investigation of a 37-year-old man. Nallely Belmares, Josias Hernandez and Juan Duñes were arrested in connection to the kidnapping and murder of Teodoro Martinez. According to a post by Sheriff Eddie Guerra, the three […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

4 killed in Oklahoma church van crash

WATTS, Okla. — A quadruple fatality accident involving an Oklahoma private church school van remains under investigation, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported Friday. The accident happened Thursday before 6 PM. on US 59 at Bakery Feed Mill Road in Watts. The condition of both drivers is also under investigation, the patrol reported. Larry Valentine, 61, […]
WATTS, OK
Daily Voice

Recall Issued For Popular Chocolate Snack Cake Product

Federal health officials announced a recall of popular chocolate cake products sold in the region due to undeclared allergens. Kentucky-based Tova Industries is voluntarily recalling Carbquik Mug Cake Double Chocolate Chunk OU-Dairy (Water and Butter Prep) because it contains undeclared milk, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) declared. In total,...
FOOD SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
San Antonio, TX
Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Sports
San Antonio, TX
Lifestyle
San Antonio, TX
Sports
Popculture

Spinach Recall Issued Over Salmonella Fears

Yet another spinach recall has hit store shelves. Coles Supermarkets Pty Ltd has issued a voluntary recall Coles Baby Spinach due to possible salmonella contamination. The Australian supermarket issued the recall on Tuesday, April 12, according to a recall notice published by Food Standards Australia. The recall includes three separate...
FOOD SAFETY
Popculture

Vegetables Sold at Walmart Recalled Over Salmonella Risk

Walmart shoppers should do a quick check of their recent produce purchases, because the retailer has just issued an urgent vegetable recall. A recall notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Tuesday, April 19 informed consumers that World Variety Produce, Inc. has voluntarily recalled Organic Marketside Zucchini packages that were available at Walmart stores nationwide due to possible salmonella contamination.
FOOD SAFETY
Popculture

Chocolate Candy Recalled in Multiple Countries Due to Salmonella Contamination

A popular chocolate candy is at the center of a multi-country recall over fears of salmonella contamination. Just days before Easter, Italian confectionery group Ferrero has expanded its voluntary recall of Kinder Surprise chocolate eggs after dozens of salmonella infections linked to its products were reported in eight separate countries.
FOOD SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#H E B#The Brownies#The Recall#Food Drink#Bite Brownies#Heb#Smart Shop#Upc
NBC Philadelphia

Turkey Hill Recalls Popular Ice Cream Flavor Over ‘Undeclared Peanuts'

Check your freezer. Turkey Hill has recalled some containers of its popular Chocolate Marshmallow Premium Ice Cream due to peanut concerns. The Lancaster County ice cream maker recalled select 48-ounce containers of the Chocolate Marshmallow ice cream "because the product may contain undeclared peanuts," according a recall alert posted by the Food and Drug Administration.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Sports
FingerLakes1.com

Recall: Ready to Eat Chicken meals recall

These meal kits are being recall. FSIS issues recall on ready to eat chicken meal kits. Due to misbranding and undeclared allergens. The chicken breasts in these ready to eat meals contains wheat and soy. These are both known allergens. And they are not declared on the packaging. So far...
MAINE, NY
101.5 KNUE

This 2,200 Acre Ranch in Boerne, Texas has a Cave and a Huge Country Music Star Neighbor

Wouldn't it be nice to wake up every morning and the only sound you hear is nature? That's becoming less and less a thing even for those living on a country road. But there still are areas, especially in Texas, where we can be surrounded by nothing but wide open fields. One such place exists in Boerne, outside of San Antonio, and your "neighbor" is arguably the biggest star ever in country music.
BOERNE, TX
Thrillist

This Salad Dressing Is Being Recalled from Whole Foods

Whole Foods shoppers check your pantry. The supermarket is voluntarily recalling its Whole Foods Market 365 Organic Creamy Caesar Dressing. Due to undeclared soy and wheat allergens, the dressing is being taken off shelves. Ingesting the dressing could cause life-threatening allergic reactions for those with allergies or severe sensitivity to soy or wheat products.
LOUISIANA STATE
K945

Texas Mystery of the Severed Leg Found on I-10 Has Been Solved

Last month, Texas police were left scratching their heads after a motorist made a gruesome discovery. According to long-haul experts at Freight Waves, a severed leg was found in Cibolo, Texas, and authorities have finally found out where it came from. Back on March 22nd, a chilling discovery was made...
CIBOLO, TX
beckershospitalreview.com

Texas hospital to shut down

Services offered at Cleveland (Texas) Emergency Hospital are being consolidated to Texas Emergency Hospital in Cleveland, according to Bluebonnet News. Both hospitals are part of Cleveland, Texas-based Emergency Hospitals Systems. EHS CEO Michael Adkins said Cleveland Emergency Hospital will no longer see emergency room or hospital patients after services are consolidated on April 29, according to the report. Surgical services were already transitioned from Cleveland Emergency Hospital to Texas Emergency Hospital.
CLEVELAND, TX
BigCountryHomepage

BigCountryHomepage

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

www.bigcountryhomepage.com is dedicated to providing local news, weather, and sports for Abilene and the Big Country.

 https://www.bigcountryhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy