NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Deputies are warning the public to secure their trailers after finding a stolen utility trailer near Gorum Thursday afternoon. The La DOTD reported an abandoned trailer on La Hwy 119 near the Longleaf Trail around 3:00 p.m. When Sgt. Dalme arrived he discovered the 2009 Top Hat 16-foot trailer was stolen from a business just north of Natchitoches Wednesday night. The trailer has been returned to the owner.

NATCHITOCHES, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO