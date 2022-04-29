ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

14-year-old believed to be an intruder shot on city's east side

By Katrina Pross
WFYI
WFYI
 2 days ago
A 14-year-old was shot Friday morning on Indianapolis’ east side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 20 block of Wallace Lane shortly before 8 a.m. on a report of...

WFYI

WFYI

Indianapolis, IN
ABOUT

Smart, loyal and committed like the very best of friends, WFYI is a nonprofit organization providing trusted news and quality entertainment for 50 years – educating and engaging the community.

 https://www.wfyi.org/

