Army Ranger dies after hit by car; mysterious texts found

Cover picture for the articleWithin hours of returning home from military service, an Army Ranger and West Point graduate was hit by a car in Huntington Beach, Calif. He died from his injuries nearly a week later on April 23, but mysterious text messages suggest foul play may have involved, reports revealed this...

CBS LA

Family of pedestrian killed by car in Huntington Beach believes there's more to the story

Huntington Beach Police said a 25-year-old West Point graduate, who was home to see family, was critically injured on Beach Boulevard last week as he walked in traffic lanes in the early morning hours. His family said that story doesn't make sense. "They just said he was in a car accident. So, we get there, I assume maybe he has some scrapes and bruises, maybe broken bones," said Tammy Broadus. However, her brother Stephen Broadus was much worse off than that. Surgeons at the University of California, Irvine Medical Center did brain surgery on the 25-year-old on Easter to try and save...
