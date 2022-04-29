ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palos Verdes Estates, CA

Palos Verdes Championship Plays Inaugural Round Thursday

Cover picture for the articleThe first-ever round of play of the Palos Verdes Championship Presented by Bank of America concluded Thursday evening, giving fans and golfers their first look at a brand new stop on the LPGA tour. This marks the second consecutive tournament played in Los Angeles County, a first for the...

