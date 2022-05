It's an annual tradition that goes back nearly 60 years, pancake day at the Goshen Salvation Army. Hundreds of people coming to get their fill of flapjacks for a good cause. "It's one of two big fundraisers, everybody knows our iconic red kettles, you see them out every year, this is Goshen's next big thing is pancake day, the first thing when I got here, they say we got pancake day, we've been planning, and until I got here and saw it all set up and in action, I just had no idea," said Joseph Hixenbaugh, Salvation Army Captain.

GOSHEN, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO