ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, NC

NC teacher charged with secretly recording students in classroom has resigned

By Cheyenne Pagan, Jason O. Boyd
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qyyov_0fOXS9q100

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A former Onslow County teacher has been arrested and charged with secretly recording students in his classroom.

Don’t miss the latest breaking news with push alerts on the FOX8 mobile app.

Jacksonville police arrested Stephen J. Bera, a teacher at New Bridge Middle School, on Thursday. Detectives found a recording device that Bera had installed in his classroom. Officials said with the assistance of school officials, the device and other items of evidence were seized from the school.

Bera was later arrested and taken into custody at his home without incident. Jacksonville Police Chief Michael G. Yaniero said there were at least 19 counts issued against Bera for secretly recording. However, the investigation is in the early stages, so just how many students were impacted and how long the recordings were done is unclear.

Yaniero did confirm at least some of the videos show students in various stages of undress. It was unclear why the students were dressing and/or undressing in a traditional classroom.

Friday evening, new charges were brought against Bera. Ten children were identified as victims in the case. Warrants were obtained for the additional charges.

Stephen J. Bera (Jacksonville Police Department photo)

Bera is no longer employed by the Onslow County Schools system, public information officer Brent Anderson said in a press conference Friday. Anderson said Bera has given his resignation. He was originally released on a $25,000 bond but has seen been taken back into custody as of Friday afternoon.

Anderson said a background check is done with employees in the school system by the SBI and FBI before they are hired. Anderson said there was no indication of any wrongdoing by Bera before he was hired.

“The safety and security of students in the Onslow County School system is our highest concern,” Anderson said in a statement from Onslow County Schools. “The thoughts and prayers of everyone with OCS goes out to all who have been impacted by the events which have resulted in the arrest of former teacher Stephen Bera. The Onslow County School system maintains high standards for all our employees and Mr. Bera’s actions stand in stark contrast to our expectations.”

Anderson said an investigation began after information was shared with school administrators earlier Thursday about the secret recordings. The Jacksonville Police Department was then contacted.

School staff was alerted of the incident Friday morning and parents were notified around 9:30 a.m. on Friday, Anderson said.

Bera began his employment with OCS in 2007 as a Language Arts teacher at Hunters Creek Middle School. He also worked at Northwood Park Middle School, Onslow Virtual School and, most recently, New Bridge Middle School. District staff have contacted administrators at these schools to make them aware of his past employment history and will be cooperating with the investigation.

Officials said the investigation is still ongoing. Detectives are working with the District Attorney’s office to identify more charges, which will be forthcoming.

“We are asking anyone with knowledge of this incident to contact to the Jacksonville Police Department. We are currently working with Onslow County school officials to identify victims and will be reaching out to those involved,” said Investigative Services Supervisor Lt. Christopher Funcke with the Jacksonville Police Department.

The Police Department asks that anyone with information or concerns reach out to the police department. The department has crisis counselors on staff and available to speak with those who have been affected.

Anyone with information is asked to contact JPD Criminal Investigations Division Detective B. Stitz at 910-938-5039 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 for information determined to be of value to law enforcement. Callers to Crime Stoppers are not required to reveal their identities. Information can also be anonymously texted via Text-A-Tip by typing TIP4CSJAX and your message to 274637 (CRIMES).

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX8 News

Woman charged in connection to fatal shooting after argument inside Fish Hut Arcade in Winston-Salem, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman was charged on Thursday in connection to a fatal shooting in Winston-Salem earlier this month, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. Tjwana Jean Baldwin, 41, of Winston-Salem, was charged with first-degree murder in the death of Arthur Little, 52, of Winston-Salem. She is currently being held at […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Chattanooga Daily News

High school English teacher was arrested after a school employee alerted the administrator that she was teaching her students while drunk, and high on drugs and prescription medication

High school teacher was placed on administrative leave after she was reportedly teaching her students while drunk, and high on drugs and prescription medication. The 46-year-old teacher was reportedly under the influence of alcohol and drugs while teaching 53 students in her classroom. School administrator called the authorities to report an educator was under the influence. The administrator went to the classroom where the English teacher was teaching. The administrator saw that the educator showed signs of intoxication and removed her from the classroom.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Onslow County, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Jacksonville, NC
Jacksonville, NC
Crime & Safety
County
Onslow County, NC
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
CBS 17

Woman charged in deadly shooting at NC sweepstakes parlor, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman was charged on Thursday in connection to a fatal shooting in Winston-Salem earlier this month, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. Tjwana Jean Baldwin, 41, of Winston-Salem, was charged with first-degree murder in the death of Arthur Little, 52, of Winston-Salem. She is currently being held at […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brent Anderson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#New Bridge Middle School#The Onslow County Schools
WNCT

Three arrested, charged in Jacksonville bank break-in

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Three men have been arrested and are facing charges after officials said they broke into a bank and stole a vehicle in Jacksonville on Thursday. Christopher Rhodes, 25, of Pacer Lane in Jacksonville was arrested along with Michael Bonnette, 20, of Pony Farm Road, in Jacksonville and Jamari Bonds, 21, of […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

‘Something I didn’t want to see’: Teen accused of leading Greensboro police on pursuit, jumping off guardrail

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A speeding stolen vehicle prompted a Greensboro police pursuit that shut down a section of westbound Interstate-40, according to the Greensboro Police Department. It happened between the South Elm-Eugene Street and Randleman Road exits around 7:30 p.m. on April 15.  According to a police report and arrest warrant, a 16-year-old was driving a stolen vehicle along East Market Street […]
GREENSBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
33K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy