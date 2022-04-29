ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Microsoft is adding a free built-in VPN to its Edge browser

By Sheena Vasani
The Verge
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft is adding a free built-in virtual private network (VPN) service to its Edge browser in a bid to improve security and privacy, a Microsoft support page revealed. Called ”Edge Secure Network,” Microsoft is currently testing the Cloudflare-powered VPN service and says it will roll it out to the public as...

www.theverge.com

