Monday road closure in Ithaca

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – More than 1,000 people in Chemung County were without power Friday morning after a problem at a substation in Horseheads, according to police. By 12:20 p.m., NYSEG was no longer reporting any outages in the county. The Village of Horseheads Police Department told 18 News that a failure at a substation […]
Driving along streets and roads in Seneca County you’ll notice the blue and yellow New York State historic markers. Many have recently received a makeover. Thirty-eight markers have been refurbished and four more have been replaced. Seneca County Historian Walter Gable of Seneca Falls says the county currently has...
The New York State Police announced the following arrests in Oneida, Herkimer and Madison counties:. • Jordon L. Smith, 25, of Newport, was charged on April 17 in Utica with driving while intoxicated and driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08% or greater. • Christopher M. Landcastle, 28, of...
The DEC caught 30 teenagers who were hoping to host a wild party inside a New York State forest. On Tuesday, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation released its DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review which highlights recent statewide actions from DEC Forest Rangers. Working with other state agencies, local emergency response organizations, and volunteer search and rescue groups, DEC Rangers locate and extract lost, injured, or distressed people from across New York State and much more.
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Ithaca Police Department has announced the vehicles available at different locations at next week’s Abandoned Vehicles tow auction. The IPD said the auction, which will sell “Abandoned Vehicles” as defined by New York State Vehicle and Traffic Law Section 1224, will be held at three different locations in Newfield and […]
ROME, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – A structure fire at the Mazzaferro’s Market in Rome has traffic at a standstill while police and fire crews battle the ongoing blaze. What’s currently known, is the fire started around 1:00 pm in the rear of the 1st generation ‘mom & pop’ Italian meat & deli and quickly spread throughout […]
Some may call this a blatant case of alcohol abuse. Or, perhaps a fitting end?. Hard seltzers have grown immensely in popularity in recent years, and the craze doesn't seem to be going anywhere any time soon. After all, sales of alcohol sharply spiked during the pandemic months. Now, there are still some drinkers out there looking to try something different. So maybe hard seltzers it is. But in this case, their drink of choice won't be making it to its destination.
Hopefully, and I have said this before, winter is now behind us. We've had enough snow. I can only imagine you would agree. By the way, according to the Golden Snowball website, that last storm pushed Binghamton into 3rd place with 81.8 inches, surpassing Syracuse (76 inches), and only 5 inches out of 2nd place (Rochester (87 inches), for the most snowfall amounts among the New York State cities - Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse, and Albany. We won first place last year.
It was announced this week that Niagara County will cap the tax on gas at $3 starting on June 1st. While we wait for the official word from Erie County, the County Executive has released his plan for what we can expect. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz has sent a...
Niagara Square was closed off for nearly five hours in Downtown Buffalo on Wednesday, as police, fire and other emergency crews responded to a call of a man threatening to jump from the 23rd floor of City Hall just after 4 p.m. ET. Read more here:
Fuccillo Ford in Seneca Falls has a new owner and a new name. General Manager John Torrese confirmed with Finger Lakes News Radio Friday the dealership has been purchased by the Darwish Auto Group and will now be known as Wally’s Ford. Torrese says with the new ownership and...
The first Bryne Dairy & Deli store in the Binghamton area will open in a few weeks. Company vice president Christian Brunelle said the opening date for the new Endicott store will be May 25. The Byrne Dairy convenience store at 301 East Main Street is located on the site...
United Health Services has broken ground on its six-story tower at UHS Wilson Medical Center in Johnson City, N.Y. The project, titled the Wilson Project, will add 183,375 square feet and includes four inpatient medical/surgical units, according to an April 28 UHS news release. Each unit will have 30 private rooms.
DAYTON — Drivers will now be able to pay electronically for parking in downtown Dayton. The city began using Passport Parking, a smartphone app that allows drivers to pay electronically with a credit or debit card, for its nearly 1,300 parking spaces on Monday. “With the Passport technology, Dayton...
Meteorologist Jill Szwed's weather report says to get ready for a sunny spring weekend. Today's five things to know feature's Albany recommending masks indoors, crews rescuing a stranded canoeist in Schoharie Creek, and police say that the Oneonta student death is no longer suspicious.
It’s official. Motorists filling up in Broome County starting in June will be paying no more than three dollars in county tax on gasoline. The Broome County Legislature April 28 voted unanimously for a temporary gas tax cap to help reign in the sky-rocketing price of fuel through December 1.
SYRACUSE, NY – Officials at the Syracuse VA Medical Center have announced the transfer and relocation of the operation of the VA’s Oswego County Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC), currently located at 437 State Route 104 East, from CR Associates to Valor Healthcare of Dallas, Texas. The newly...
CAZENOVIA — Last week, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) received several reports of deceased fish in the north end of Cazenovia Lake. Upon inspection, Dave Miller, president of the Cazenovia Lake Association, determined that there were approximately a hundred dead fish, most of which appeared to be small bluegill and other sunfish/panfish.
