Pleasant Valley Girls Win West Des Moines Valley Golf Tourney: Atlantic 12th
(West Des Moines) Pleasant Valley topped the 13 team field at the Girl’s West Des Moines Girls Golf Tournament on Friday at Willow Creek. Amber Henson of Marshalltown shot an impressive seven under par 66 to lead all individuals. Atlantic shot a 428 and finished 12th.
Atlantic scores:
Lexi Noelck-94 Abby Smith-107
Abby Muller-112 Reagan Leonard-115
Nissa Molgaard-143 Teams:
1. Pleasant Valley, 313
2. Valley, 317
3. Marshalltown, 330
4. SE Polk, 341
5. Waukee NW, 355
6. Newton, 366.
7. DCG, 380
8. Johnston, 381.
9. Ankeny, 387.
10. Ames, 397.
11. Indianola, 398.
12.Atlantic, 428
13. DM East, 458.
Comments / 0