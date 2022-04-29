ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Des Moines, IA

Pleasant Valley Girls Win West Des Moines Valley Golf Tourney: Atlantic 12th

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18mDch_0fOXRbEn00

(West Des Moines) Pleasant Valley topped the 13 team field at the Girl’s West Des Moines Girls Golf Tournament on Friday at Willow Creek. Amber Henson of Marshalltown shot an impressive seven under par 66 to lead all individuals. Atlantic shot a 428 and finished 12th.

Atlantic scores:

Lexi Noelck-94 Abby Smith-107

Abby Muller-112 Reagan Leonard-115

Nissa Molgaard-143 Teams:

1. Pleasant Valley, 313

2. Valley, 317

3. Marshalltown, 330

4. SE Polk, 341

5. Waukee NW, 355

6. Newton, 366.

7. DCG, 380

8. Johnston, 381.

9. Ankeny, 387.

10. Ames, 397.

11. Indianola, 398.

12.Atlantic, 428

13. DM East, 458.

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

District Tennis Assignments

(Area) May 9th is the date for Class 1A and 2A Boys District Tennis Tournaments. The Iowa High School Athletic Association assigned teams to each host site this week. In Class 1A, Atlantic and Audubon go to Denison-Schleswig along with Bishop Heelan, Denison-Schleswig, Harlan, Kuemper Catholic, Saydel, and St. Albert.
IOWA STATE
Newton Daily News

Baird leads PCM girls track at Carlisle

CARLISLE — PCM’s girls track and field team faced a tough field littered with Class 3A and 4A programs during the Carlisle Girls Wildcat Relays on Thursday. The Mustangs were limited to 36 points and registered just four top-five finishes. They were eighth in the 11-team field. Delaney...
CARLISLE, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ames, IA
City
Ankeny, IA
City
Newton, IA
Atlantic, IA
Sports
City
Atlantic, IA
City
Indianola, IA
City
Marshalltown, IA
City
Johnston, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
West Des Moines, IA
Sports
City
West Des Moines, IA
Marshalltown, IA
Sports
City
Pleasant Valley, IA
City
Des Moines, IA
KIMT

Staff member at Iowa school killed in accident on football field

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- Dubuque officials have confirmed that a Roosevelt Middle School buildings and grounds staff member died in an accident on the school's football field on Wednesday afternoon. Dubuque Police say that the accident happened around 1 p.m. on the football field at the back of the school...
DUBUQUE, IA
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls man may be linked to 2 Iowa cold cases

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A cold case investigation involving a Sioux Falls man is not over. Last November, KELOLAND Investigates reported a judge ruled that Algene Vossen, 80, was mentally incompetent to stand trial for the murder of a Willmar, Minnesota, woman back in 1974. Prosecutors immediately filed...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Se Polk#Waukee Nw#Dcg#Dm East
Western Iowa Today

Avid Readers May Have to Pace Themselves on Indy Bookstore Day

(Des Moines, IA) — Iowans who love books might need to clear space on their “to read” shelves as tomorrow (Saturday) is Independent Bookstore Day and deals will abound. In central Iowa, a half dozen bookstores are banding together for a “Bookstore Crawl.” Jan Kaiser, of Beaverdale Books in Des Moines, says the celebration includes a bookstore passport which can bring discounts and prizes. Online book retailers may offer an endless number of titles and free shipping, but Kaiser says independent bookstores provide the personal touch many readers crave. The Central Iowa Independent Bookstore Crawl also involves: Dog-Eared Books in Ames, Pageturners Bookstore in Indianola, Storyhouse Bookpub in Des Moines’ East Village, and Racoon River Press and Reading in Public Bookstore-Plus-Cafe, both with pop-ups in West Des Moines.
DES MOINES, IA
KGLO News

Report ranks Dallas as Iowa’s healthiest county, Montgomery as #99 — Hancock, Mitchell best in area, Cerro Gordo #80

DES MOINES — A new report details the healthiest — and least healthy — counties in Iowa, based on more than 30 factors that influence how long and how well people live. Michael Stevenson, a team leader at the University of Wisconsin’s Population Health Institute, says Iowans can log on and see how their individual counties stack up.
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
Western Iowa Today

KSOM/KS95 News Team Receives Awards at IBNA Banquet

(Cedar Falls) The KSOM/KS95 News Team received eight awards in small market radio at the 2022 Iowa Broadcast News Association Convention, and Awards Ceremony held on Saturday at the Holiday Inn in Cedar Falls. Mandy Billings received a first place and third place award in the Public Affairs category, second...
CEDAR FALLS, IA
98.1 KHAK

Iowa Still Has Six Unclaimed Lottery Prizes

We can all use some extra cash, there is no denying that. Lately, I have been talking a lot about how inflation has been impacting a lot of our family budgets so having some unexpected extra cash wouldn’t hurt. The largest prize that is still waiting to be claimed...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Western Iowa Today

Glenwood sweeps Red Oak Co-Ed Track Meet

(Red Oak) The Glenwood girls scored 166 points and the Ram boys scored 181 points. Each squad won a team championship Friday in Red Oak. In the girls competition Glenwood came out top in eleven events. The Glenwood boys nine events. The Atlantic Boys JV placed 7th with 19 points....
GLENWOOD, IA
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic 2nd in Bulleye and 3D at Western Nationals

(Atlantic) The Atlantic High School Archery team capped off a state championship season with a second-place finish in 3D and Bullseye over the weekend at the Western National Archery Tournament, in Sandy, Utah. Individually, Halle Copeland (pictured) finished second in the High School 3D Tournament and Cooper Jipsen finished eighth...
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
13K+
Followers
19K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy