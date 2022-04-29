Pleasant Valley Girls Win West Des Moines Valley Golf Tourney: Atlantic 12th

(Des Moines, IA) — Iowans who love books might need to clear space on their “to read” shelves as tomorrow (Saturday) is Independent Bookstore Day and deals will abound. In central Iowa, a half dozen bookstores are banding together for a “Bookstore Crawl.” Jan Kaiser, of Beaverdale Books in Des Moines, says the celebration includes a bookstore passport which can bring discounts and prizes. Online book retailers may offer an endless number of titles and free shipping, but Kaiser says independent bookstores provide the personal touch many readers crave. The Central Iowa Independent Bookstore Crawl also involves: Dog-Eared Books in Ames, Pageturners Bookstore in Indianola, Storyhouse Bookpub in Des Moines’ East Village, and Racoon River Press and Reading in Public Bookstore-Plus-Cafe, both with pop-ups in West Des Moines.

