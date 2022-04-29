Over 50% Off Columbia Footwear, Backcountry Gear, and More Bargains

The base layers you need for hunting depend on the time of year you’re in the woods. When I chase elk in September, I use a lightweight base layer or a midweight that also doubles as a standalone piece. When the late season rolls around, I use a heavyweight base layer that’ll keep me warm on all-day sits in the deer stand or duck blind. It might not seem like the most important piece of gear, but base layers can make or break a hunt. But choosing a base layer doesn’t have to be complicated, and thankfully there are plenty of options to suit any hunting scenario you might encounter. I’ve tested these base layers on everything from a bighorn sheep hunt to frigid mornings in the duck blind. And while they all serve different purposes, each one makes a great option in its own category.

