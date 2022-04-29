ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Mississippi (MHSAA) high school baseball playoffs scores, updated brackets

The 2022 Mississippi (MHSAA) high school baseball playoffs continue with second-round matchups across all six classifications this weekend.

Stay with SBLive for complete playoff coverage , including scores, updated brackets, game stories, photo galleries, video highlights and more.

Bookmark the scoreboard for the latest playoff scores:

MHSAA BASEBALL PLAYOFFS SCOREBOARD

And check out all of the updated MHSAA baseball brackets below, including game times and locations for every series.

6A BASEBALL BRACKET

5A BASEBALL BRACKET

4A BASEBALL BRACKET

3A BASEBALL BRACKET

2A BASEBALL BRACKET

1A BASEBALL BRACKET

