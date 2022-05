Father McGivney's Nathan Terhaar spent this past week of practice being teased about how good of a hitter he is without having a home run this season. Yesterday in a 15-0 win, the teasing came to an end with his first home run of the season. The sophomore outfielder followed that performance with a home run in the second inning against Alton on Saturday, as the Griffins prevailed 13-10 in the first game at FMCHS with the new scoreboard. Winners of 21 straight, FMCHS improves to 22-3.

ALTON, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO