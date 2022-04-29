ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Ridge, AR

Photo gallery: David Crockett vs. West Ridge baseball

By CHERYL GRAY
Kingsport Times-News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWade Witcher went 3 for 4 and scored two runs...

AL.com

AHSAA baseball highlights: Pelham, Chelsea, Madison Academy advance

Pelham used a strong pitching performance and timely hitting to down second-ranked Saraland 2-0 in Class 6A, Game 3 action in Pelham. JD Wilkins earned the complete game shutout victory for the Panthers (14-16-1), scattering 3 hits with 5 strikeouts and 4 walks against the Spartans (31-7). He needed only 87 pitches with 53 strikes.
PELHAM, AL
Kingsport Times-News

Hinshaw's walk-off RBI single lifts Wesleyan to AAC softball title

KINGSPORT — Hailey Hinshaw sent an RBI single up the middle to lift Tennessee Wesleyan to a 2-1 win over Truett McConnell in Friday’s Appalachian Athletic Conference softball tournament championship at Brickyard Park. Courtney Sneed led off the bottom of the seventh inning with a hit, stole second...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

D-B, Abingdon take team titles at 40th DC/TC Relays

KINGSPORT — A warm Saturday at Dobyns-Bennett’s Crowe-Coughenour Track made for a great day of track and field at the 40th DC/TC Relays presented by Texas Roadhouse. Five meet records fell in the historic event, which was highlighted by several standout performances in one of the better editions of the meet in the past 10 years.
ABINGDON, VA
Sturgis Journal

Falcon boys win Schoolcraft invite

The Constantine boys piled up 212 points at the Schoolcraft Invitational on Friday night. It was good enough to place first overall as a team. Lawton came in second position with 149 points and Schoolcraft came in third place at 75.5 points. Bronson finished fourth with 67, White Pigeon was fifth with 47....
Kingsport Times-News

ETSU, Mercer split twin bill

JOHNSON CITY — Ryan McCarthy’s batting average didn’t send shivers of fear through Mercer. But the East Tennessee State catcher still delivered the big blow. McCarthy delivered an RBI double in the bottom of the eighth inning, lifting East Tennessee State to a 6-4 victory over the Bears in the first game of a Southern Conference doubleheader Saturday at Thomas Stadium.
MERCER, TN
Will Harris
Sean Reed
Kingsport Times-News

Central’s Reynolds clearing hurdles on and off the track

NORTON — Whether it be physical or mental, Wise Central senior Maddox Reynolds has met every kind of pain imaginable just like he meets the hurdles — head on. For the four-time state indoor champion, the winding road back to glory is made of cobblestone streets and has already gone over mountains as tall as High Knob three times.
NORTON, VA

