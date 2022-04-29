Photo gallery: David Crockett vs. West Ridge baseball

Pelham used a strong pitching performance and timely hitting to down second-ranked Saraland 2-0 in Class 6A, Game 3 action in Pelham. JD Wilkins earned the complete game shutout victory for the Panthers (14-16-1), scattering 3 hits with 5 strikeouts and 4 walks against the Spartans (31-7). He needed only 87 pitches with 53 strikes.
KINGSPORT — Hailey Hinshaw sent an RBI single up the middle to lift Tennessee Wesleyan to a 2-1 win over Truett McConnell in Friday’s Appalachian Athletic Conference softball tournament championship at Brickyard Park. Courtney Sneed led off the bottom of the seventh inning with a hit, stole second...
KINGSPORT — A warm Saturday at Dobyns-Bennett’s Crowe-Coughenour Track made for a great day of track and field at the 40th DC/TC Relays presented by Texas Roadhouse. Five meet records fell in the historic event, which was highlighted by several standout performances in one of the better editions of the meet in the past 10 years.
The Constantine boys piled up 212 points at the Schoolcraft Invitational on Friday night.
It was good enough to place first overall as a team. Lawton came in second position with 149 points and Schoolcraft came in third place at 75.5 points. Bronson finished fourth with 67, White Pigeon was fifth with 47....
JOHNSON CITY — Ryan McCarthy’s batting average didn’t send shivers of fear through Mercer. But the East Tennessee State catcher still delivered the big blow. McCarthy delivered an RBI double in the bottom of the eighth inning, lifting East Tennessee State to a 6-4 victory over the Bears in the first game of a Southern Conference doubleheader Saturday at Thomas Stadium.
Host Cambridge High posted a 12-4 victory over Marietta in prep softball action on Saturday afternoon at Cambridge City Park.
The Lady Bobcats banged out 11 hits and scored in every inning to improve to 12-4 on the season.
NORTON — Whether it be physical or mental, Wise Central senior Maddox Reynolds has met every kind of pain imaginable just like he meets the hurdles — head on. For the four-time state indoor champion, the winding road back to glory is made of cobblestone streets and has already gone over mountains as tall as High Knob three times.
