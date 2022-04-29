Tornado Watch issued for Greeley, Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 05:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Atascosa; Frio; Medina A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Medina, northeastern Frio and northwestern Atascosa Counties through 515 AM CDT At 425 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Moore, or 8 miles southwest of Devine, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Devine, Poteet, Natalia, Moore, Bigfoot, Iuka, Amphion, Kyote, Rossville and Three Oaks. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
