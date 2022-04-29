ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Football regulator will still make errors just like referees – but finally fans might be prioritised

By Karren Brady
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago

YES, of course there are rights and wrongs in football. Whether many will be cured by a regulator is open to much doubt.

After all, it’s possible to give him a different name — a referee.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0arEIA_0fOXPfq700
Karren Brady claims a football regulator wouldn't be able to totally prevent errors Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zObAW_0fOXPfq700
The judgment that football should have a regulator has been made by a fan-led review under Tory MP Tracey Crouch. Credit: Rex

That, as you know, has already been pinched but our refs make plenty of mistakes, even with help from several quarters.

There would be nothing infallible about this freshly-minted bureaucrat, either, and he will not come cheaply.

The judgment that football should have a regulator has been made by a fan-led review under Tory MP Tracey Crouch.

It contains ten key points and includes an improved owners’ and directors’ test — and more say for supporters.

Indeed, the cost of regular checks on club books, inquiries over alleged injustices, ensuring player costs are limited to 70 per cent of a club’s revenues, and so forth, will be enormous.

And the problem is that 70 per cent of Manchester United’s revenue, because of Champions League football, has given them a decent amount to spend.

Yet 70 per cent of Brentford’s revenue doesn’t allow them to compete . . . 

Most of this, I suspect, will be heaped on the Premier League, plus just a little on the FA.

The FA? It is a shocking commentary on the effectiveness of the governing body that the report all but ignores them.

The Government now plans swift implementation but much of it should be welcomed like a giant hole in Wembley’s pitch. It is messing with an industry which works better than most and it’s hard to see what football has in common with banks or other financial institutions who also have regulators.

There is, in my view, only one way a regulator would prevent bankruptcy at badly-run or impoverished clubs.

And that’s by milking the Premier League of vast sums — also known as chewing the hand that feeds them.

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XAYui_0fOXPfq700
Fans across all divisions, though, could be prioritised with new measures Credit: Getty

The case for the Premier League must be made. It has grown from the threadbare First Division into one of the world’s greatest domestic competitions.

It has a worldwide audience and makes enough revenue to attract football lovers and businessmen to club ownership.

In doing so, it also passes down cash to countless good causes, as well as to lower-level clubs, making it an important benefactor.

I wouldn’t wish to suggest that we allow free entry for suspect characters around clubs — owners and agents among them.

But that is also true of many businesses for which regulators would be poison.

Football, though, is glamorous as well as successful, with lots of TV and fame thrown in.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qE9qC_0fOXPfq700

Politicians are bound to find meddling irresistible. Some even know the difference between Aston Villa and West Ham.

Now, we have to assume there will be a cost to implementing the ten key points.

Control and bureaucracy do not come cheap, so much so that the whole thing could be in the HS2 wasted money league.

But we have to remember the Premier League is the envy of world sport, so why break it because Bury went bust?

It’s staggering that there are 92 full-time professional clubs in England and that only Bury have gone out of business.

More would have done if the Prem hadn’t handed out heaps of money during Covid.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p64pd_0fOXPfq700
Politicians are bound to find meddling irresistible. Some even know the difference between Aston Villa and West Ham. Credit: Getty

And for those that think the Prem should do more, we are already giving away £1.6billion to other leagues, grassroots and charity over the next three seasons.

How much more giving can we do without damaging the top flight itself?

The logic is flawed — why should Norwich, for example, give more cash to Stoke, whose owners are worth £7bn?

And one of the big problems with the proposed directors’ and owners’ test is that those you may want to keep out are already here.

How do you root them out? More work for the regulator, I presume?

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tracey Crouch
The Independent

Leicester to bench European ambition with focus on Tottenham – Brendan Rodgers

Brendan Rodgers insisted Leicester would put thoughts of a possible first European final to one side to focus fully on Sunday’s trip to Tottenham in the Premier League.Next Thursday the Foxes will play for a place in the Europa Conference League final after a 1-1 draw with Jose Mourinho’s Roma in the semi-final first leg this week, a match in which they were disappointed not to take further advantage of the opportunities they created.It is a tantalising prospect and the Europa League ticket on offer to the tournament winners is Leicester’s only realistic chance of securing European football for next...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Son Heung-min stunner helps Spurs to vital victory in Champions League hunt

Son Heung-min’s stunning goal helped Tottenham get their Champions League hopes back on track with a 3-1 win over Leicester.The South Korean curled a 20-yard effort into the top corner to seal a brace that sees him register his highest tally in a Premier League season, moving to 19 goals – just three behind Mohamed Salah in the race for the Golden Boot.Harry Kane got the ball rolling with his customary goal against the Foxes, heading in a first-half corner for his 19th goal in 18 games against his former loan club.Same, Pierre. Same. pic.twitter.com/cbJ5a3605H— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) May 1,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#League Football#Referees#England#Uk#Manchester United#Brentford#The Premier League#Fa
SB Nation

Birmingham City WFC 0-1 Chelsea FCW, WSL: Post-match reaction

With Arsenal finding no obstacles in beating Aston Villa, who were at the end of a 7-0 thrashing by the Gunners, Women’s Super League’s fate remained in Chelsea’s hands. A win at relegation-threatened Birmingham City’s stadium was a must, and the Blues would come quite close to the opening goal twice in under six minutes.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Exeter axe defence coach Julian Salvi and appoint Haydn Thomas until the end of the season as Chiefs boss Rob Baxter seeks to boost their hopes of reaching Premiership play-offs

Exeter defence coach Julian Salvi has paid the price for the Chiefs’ inconsistent campaign and has left the Gallagher Premiership club with immediate effect. Rob Baxter’s side have reached the last six Premiership finals and won the title in 2016-17 and 2019-20. They also claimed Heineken Champions Cup glory in the second of those two seasons.
RUGBY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Champions League
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Everton 2-2 Tottenham: Dramatic ending sees spoils shared

Everton and Tottenham played out a crazy 2-2 draw at Walton Hall Park, with three goals in the final five minutes securing each a share of the spoils. Asmita Ale's early goal appeared to be enough for Spurs on what looked like being a routine evening's work until a late turn of events.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
412K+
Followers
21K+
Post
134M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy