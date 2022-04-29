ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

Planes flying in, out of Winston-Salem will soon be forced to take new route as vital runway closes for repairs

By Tyler Hardin
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QPEIv_0fOXPexO00

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The longest runway at Smith Reynolds Airport is set to temporarily close in June.

Don’t miss the latest breaking news with push alerts on the FOX8 mobile app.

Planes flying in and out of Winston-Salem will be forced to take a new route.

“The last time we did runway 15-33 was about 11 years ago, and so it’s time,” Smith Reynolds Airport director Mark Davidson. “We’re having growing pains. We’re going to see a lot of construction, so just bear with us.”

The primary runway spans 6,655 feet. Davidson told FOX8 the runway is the lifeblood of the airport.

“It’s like a manufacturing line,” he said. “If it was to break down, it stops everything, and that’s pretty much the situation we’re in.”

Davidson said officials with the Federal Aviation Administration and North Carolina Department of Transportation Division of Aviation decided the cracks in the runway and taxiway needed repairs.

On June 5, the airport’s primary runway will close for 28 days.

“Sometimes it’s busier than others,” Davidson said. “For instance, Wake Forest graduation is coming soon…so we know that we want to have the runway open during that time, so that was one of the reasons we selected our slower month of June to get a lot of this work done.”

Some of the airport’s largest tenants like North State Aviation and Signature Flight Support are adjusting for the construction crews.

“What they’ve done is they’ve actually coordinated maintenance,” he said. “Some aircraft will be on the ground during that time. They can do some heavy maintenance or whatever maintenance is required.”

Plans for improvements go beyond the airfield. In the future, two 20,000 square foot corporate hangers will take the place of three buildings.

The airport terminal will get renovated, and a 60,000 square foot maintenance and repair hanger will be built over the next three years.

A combination of local, state and federal funds totaling $65 million will pay for it all.

“There’s changes always going on in an airport,” said Greg Purvis, director for the Forsyth Technical Community College Aviation Program.

Purvis told FOX8 that the impact on the aviation program is minimal. Instructors are using the temporary closure as a rare learning opportunity.

“They need to know how the taxiway works, how the air system works, how the control tower works,” Purvis said. “We put that all together for them, so that’s what’s so valuable about being here on the airport.”

Davidson said the Piedmont Flight Training building beside the terminal will be demolished. A representative for the flight school told FOX8 they are considering a move to another building at the airport.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 1

Related
FOX8 News

Wildfire ravages Pisgah National Forest near the Blue Ridge Parkway

PISGAH FOREST, N.C. (WGHP) — The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) reports that the wildfire ravaging Pisgah National Forest is “50% contained.” The “Barnett Branch Fire,” as the USDA calls it, began to burn on Wednesday in the rough terrain of the Pisgah National Forest just off of the Blue Ridge Parkway near the […]
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

COVID-19 actually brings some good news for Greensboro’s airport

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The coronavirus pandemic has led to some actual good news at Piedmont Triad International Airport. Although the number of passengers flying through PTI continues its slow but steady recovery from the effects of COVID-19, the amount of cargo handled by the airport has grown significantly – to some extent because of […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

JH Adams Inn adds new atrium for year-round event space

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The JH Adams Inn in High Point is expanding. The inn on the 1100 block of North Main Street added a 2,500 square-foot atrium to create a year-round event space. A ribbon-cutting event was held on Thursday night, and guests were able to tour the new event space and guest […]
HIGH POINT, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winston-salem, NC
Winston-salem, NC
Lifestyle
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Davidson
FOX8 News

Woman charged in connection to fatal shooting after argument inside Fish Hut Arcade in Winston-Salem, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman was charged on Thursday in connection to a fatal shooting in Winston-Salem earlier this month, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. Tjwana Jean Baldwin, 41, of Winston-Salem, was charged with first-degree murder in the death of Arthur Little, 52, of Winston-Salem. She is currently being held at […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smith Reynolds Airport#Aircraft#Wghp#Fox8 Mobile#Wake Forest
FOX8 News

Man accused of firing at WS officers during pursuit

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Multiple shots were fired at officers during a pursuit and arrest in Winston-Salem on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Winston-Salem officers were working with federal partners and trying to serve a federal arrest warrant to Tyree Ray Long, 25, of Winston-Salem, charging him with discharging a firearm into […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Man shot in the head in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem police are investigating after a person was shot in the head on Friday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. Winston-Salem police say they came to the 2200 block of Pleasant Street at 5:16 p.m. when they were told about a reported shooting. At the scene, police say they […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
FOX8 News

Don’t let pollen spoil your weekend plans in the Triad

(WGHP) — Planning a fun weekend? Despite the chances for rain, there are plenty of great things happening in the Piedmont Triad for the last weekend of April. However, while the sun is shining and folks are itching to go out and play…the pollen is lurking, ready to irritate your senses. Itchy eyes and sneezing […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
33K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy