Washington, DC

Suspects and Vehicle Sought in a Burglary Two of an Establishment Offense: 2200 Block of Martin Luther King Avenue, Southeast

mpdc.dc.gov
 4 days ago

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects and a vehicle in a Burglary Two of an Establishment offense that occurred on Friday, April 29, 2022, in...

mpdc.dc.gov

CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
Washington, DC
WBRE

Late-night shooting in Pittston, at least one injured

PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Monday, just after 10:30 p.m., police were called to the area of the Water Street Bridge for reports that a man had been shot.   Pennsylvania State Police Wilkes-Barre were called to the scene to help investigate the shooting. This is a developing situation. WBRE/WYOU Eyewitness News will have […]
PITTSTON, PA
Martin Luther King
YourCentralValley.com

Man hospitalized after shooting in Fresno neighborhood, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was sitting in his front yard when he was shot and injured on Monday night, according to the Fresno Police Department. Around 7:00 p.m., officers were called out to the area of Thomas and Bond avenues after it was reported that four shots had been fired. When officers arrived, […]
FRESNO, CA
WLNS

Police, families remember the state’s fallen officers

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Police agencies from around the state paused at the Michigan capitol to honor 15 fallen officers and the sacrifice they made. Monday night’s gathering was part of a candlelit memorial service that allowed families and friends to remember and grieve together. One officer who was injured a few years ago said […]
