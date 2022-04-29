ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Missoula police not criminally responsible for Galbreath’s death, jury finds

By Mara Silvers
Montana Free Press
Montana Free Press
 2 days ago
A Missoula jury on Friday cleared a city police officer of criminal wrongdoing in the death of Brendon Galbreath, 21, after video footage showed the man shooting himself following a high-speed car chase with police. The incident began with a traffic stop initiated by Officer Garrett Brown on Great...

