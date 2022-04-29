ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New citizens take oath at naturalization ceremony

By Emily Scott
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Monday, April 25, 74 people from southern Ohio stood in the Shriver Center, raised their hands, and became United States citizens. “They are making the conscious decision to join our political system and that is something most of us don’t have to do,” said John Forren, director of Miami University’s...

