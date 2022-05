Saturday was a big news day for That '90s Show, Netflix's sequel to That '70s Show. Not only did the streamer reveal that most of the young cast from the original series will be returning to reprise their roles in what's being described as "legacy cast making special guest appearances", but Netflix also revealed a first-look photo from the upcoming series as well featuring returning stars and series regulars Debra Jo Rupp as Kitty Foreman and Kurtwood Smith as Red Foreman. The photo sees Red and Kitty sitting at their kitchen table and while the decor has been given a bit of a '90s update, all the nostalgia for That '70s Show is still there. You can check it out for yourself below.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO