Maine Fugitive Caught Hiding Out On Sailboat In Massachusetts

By Cooper Fox
 2 days ago
Not to make light of the allegations, but this sounds like something that would have happened on an 80s detective or cop show. Earlier this week, a fugitive from Maine was found hiding out on a sailboat on the coast of Massachusetts. According to TV...

MassLive.com

Eric Waite, domestic violence suspect from Maine, found living on sailboat off coast of Massachusetts, state police say

A domestic violence suspect from Maine was found living on a sailboat that was “given to him” off the coast of Massachusetts, Massachusetts State Police said. Eric Waite, 52, was charged with domestic violence and terrorizing in Maine. He was near the mouth of the Acushnet River, between Fairhaven and New Bedford, when police arrested him Tuesday.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Violent fugitive wanted in Maine arrested at Encore Casino

EVERETT, Mass. — Massachusetts State Police arrested a violent fugitive wanted in Maine at the Encore casino early Friday morning. State Police Special Tactical Operations Team arrested Jeremey N. Sanchez, 23, of Lowell, just before 7 a.m. after state troopers and Maine police developed information that put Sanchez at the Encore Casino hotel late Thursday night.
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
Indy100

A map of everywhere marijuana is legalized in the US

Every year on April 20th, otherwise known as 4/20, reminds people around the US to celebrate marijuana, but it is also a reminder that the drug, although widely spoken about, is not recreationally legal in most states. According to Statista, recreational use of marijuana is legal in 18 states while medicinal use is legal in 37 states. We've come a long way since California made medical marijuana legal in 1996 and Colorado and Washington made recreational marijuana use legal in 2012.Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Washington D.C., Illinois, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Montana, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon,...
WMUR.com

2 suspicious deaths under investigation in Gorham, New Hampshire

GORHAM, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police and the attorney general's office are investigating the suspicious deaths of a man and woman in Gorham. Police had been at the home at 625 Main St. where the bodies were found since early Wednesday morning but aren't releasing much information. "The...
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
Q97.9

Enormous River Monster Pulled in Maine

As a kid, I was always skittish when swimming in lakes or rivers. Snapping turtles were a small threat. Large fish were slightly unsettling. The crazy idea or fairytale-like concept of river monsters was what really got to me. River "monsters" are not real; however, there are some massive fish...
NECN

Woman Seriously Injured in Maine Shooting

A woman was seriously injured in an early-morning shooting in Lewiston, Maine, on Thursday. Police said a 24-year-old woman was shot on Arch Avenue shortly before 1:30 a.m., News Center Maine reports. The woman was taken to an area hospital, and police said she was listed in serious condition. There...
