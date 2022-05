FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Volunteers gathered for the annual Flint River Clean Up, organized by the Flint Watershed Coalition and several partners in Genesee and Lapeer county. For more than 20 years, the event has been one of the area’s largest clean up efforts. Volunteers worked at several different sites to pick up garbage and debris.

