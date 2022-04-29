Man accused of using stolen EBT card at Warren store
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren police are looking to identify a man accused of using a stolen card at a store.
The man was caught on surveillance video purchasing items from the Family Dollar on W. Market Street. Police say he was using a stolen EBT card.Boardman man arrested in undercover sex sting
Police are asking for the community’s help in identifying the man, who’s possibly in his 30s.
In the video, he is seen wearing a blue and red baseball hat, a black and white Raiders jacket, an orange T-shirt, blue jeans and brown boots.
Anyone with any information is asked to call Detective Smith at 330-841-2684.
