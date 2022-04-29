ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, OH

Man accused of using stolen EBT card at Warren store

By Sara Pompeo
 2 days ago

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren police are looking to identify a man accused of using a stolen card at a store.

The man was caught on surveillance video purchasing items from the Family Dollar on W. Market Street. Police say he was using a stolen EBT card.

Police are asking for the community’s help in identifying the man, who’s possibly in his 30s.

In the video, he is seen wearing a blue and red baseball hat, a black and white Raiders jacket, an orange T-shirt, blue jeans and brown boots.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Detective Smith at 330-841-2684.

